Mike Jenkins is looking forward to playing football on Saturdays again.
Jenkins, of Orlando, Florida, played all four years of his college career at Minot State University in North Dakota. After graduating in 2016, Jenkins wasn’t ready to hang up his cleats.
The defensive back signed with the Bismarck Bucks, a professional indoor football team playing in the Indoor Football League in North Dakota. After playing a season in Bismarck in 2019, Jenkins traveled to Arizona to train as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
While in Arizona, his agent gave him a call about a new opportunity to join a professional football team. That team was the Wyoming Mustangs, a Gillette-based pro indoor football team that started practice for its inaugural season in the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF) last week.
“I’ve been playing football all my life,” Jenkins said. “My agent gave me the call and he said, ‘We got a great opportunity to move out to Gillette, Wyoming, to be a part of this team.’ And so, now I’m here.”
Jenkins is one of 25 players making up the roster of Gillette’s only professional sports team. The team has 21 active players and four on a practice squad, said owner and managing partner Keith Russ.
On average, an arena football player in Gillette will earn $600 to $700 a week while receiving free housing and full health insurance, Russ said.
Making the most of Gillette
After the Northern Wyoming Community College District eliminated all athletic programs aside from rodeo at Gillette College last summer, some of the best athletic facilities in the state were going unused.
That’s something Russ and his team have been taking full advantage of. The Mustangs have an agreement with Gillette College to rent out Inspiration Hall, the dormitory that used to house Pronghorn athletes, for the professional football players to live in.
The Mustangs also have been practicing on the Gillette College soccer field and using the weight room in the Pronghorn Center on campus.
“I think anytime that the community of Gillette can come together and partner to bring new entities, whether that be a new business or a new athletic team or a new opportunity for our community, the entire county and city of Gillette are absolutely going to benefit from that,” said Janell Oberlander, college vice president.
While neither Oberlander or Russ would disclose the exact details of the agreement since the Mustangs are a private business, Oberlander said the team is the college to rent the facilities.
“They are paying a fee and we’re all pleased that we can be a part of it,” Oberlander said. “We’re pleased that we can be partners for our community and provide services for our community.”
Most of the Mustang players are fresh off college football careers and are accustomed to living with roommates in dorms. Jenkins doesn’t mind bunking with his teammates because it’s a quick way to get to know those you’ll be going into battle with on the football field.
“I think having everyone around each other and together builds the camaraderie of the team a lot quicker than if the circumstances were different,” Jenkins said. “I like it a lot. It just makes the team aspect that much more tight-knit.”
With team workouts in the morning and practice in the afternoon, Jenkins said he doesn’t have time to think about anything other than football.
“It’s a full-time job,” Jenkins said. “I’m here full-time. Football, football, football.”
Jenkins will play defensive back for the Mustangs. One of his teammates on the defensive side of the ball, Jalen Hicks, said joining the Mustangs is an opportunity for players to prove themselves while also making a living off of it.
Last season, Hicks was signed with another team in the CIF, the Amarillo Venom, but found himself looking for a new home after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. Hicks heard of the opportunity in Gillette and decided to take a chance on a new team in a new city.
“It’s great to be out here,” Hicks said after practice Wednesday afternoon. “The last time I played was the spring of 2019, so just to be back in this atmosphere is cool. It’s nice to be back and running through plays and getting that football IQ up again.”
The Mustangs will kick off its inaugural season next weekend. Going into his first competitive game in almost two years, Hicks will have one thing on his mind — to put on a show for the new fans in Gillette.
“Go 100% all the time,” Hicks said. “Give it your all and remain humble.”
The Mustangs will play the Dallas Prime at 7 p.m. next Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex. The Mustangs will have six home games and five away games in the regular season.
Mustangs tickets can be bought at wyomingmustangsfootball.com or at the Cam-plex ticket office and cam-plex.com. Tickets for kids are $12, mezzanine tickets are $15 and floor tickets are $20.
