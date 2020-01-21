The indoor track and field season started for the Camels and Bolts on Saturday at the Casper-Natrona County Indoor Invite.
Campbell County junior Nyomi Moore had the top overall finish of any Gillette individual athlete with a win in the long jump at 16-feet, 7-inches. She also took fifth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.73 seconds.
Moore was the second overall seed in the long jump with a 17-feet, 2-inch max, while the top overall seed at the meet was Rock Springs’ Favour Wanjoku’s 18-feet, 6-inches.
Thunder Basin had success in the relays, and the girls squad of Hailey Jones, Abby Arnold, Rylee Brandon and Meghan Hanson finished first in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:21.46.
The Bolts’ girls 800-meter team of Jozi Edwards, Delaney Knottnerus, Kezley Yeager and Kendall Bellon placed third with a finals time of 1:54.37, and the Thunder Basin boys’ 1,600-meter sprint medley team of Eila Shober, Justin Dennison, Steven Mansheim and Morgan Doherty also placed third with a time of 4:09.22.
Yeager was second in the 400-meter dash (1:04.10) for TBHS, Jones second in the 800-meter run (2:27.18), Donovan Hoffman was second in the boys 55-meter dash (6.78) and Oscar Martinez finished second in the 400-meter dash with a 52.55.
For the throwers, Camel Lauryn Love led all Gillette athletes, taking second in the shot put with a throw of 39-feet, 9.50-inches. Teammate McKenna Hayes was fourth with a put of 34-feet, 5.5-inches.
For the boys throwers, Thunder Basin’s Mason Mastellar was fifth with a distance of 46-feet, 6-inches. CCHS senior Vijay Pitter was sixth with a put of 45-feet, 10.50-inches, and teammate Adam French was eighth, recording a 44-feet, 9-inch mark.
