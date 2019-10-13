The Pronghorns women’s soccer team added to its regular season record number of wins with a 2-1 victory over Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska.
Gillette College’s (12-2 Overall, 8-1 Conf.) Karlie Valdez scored with under 15 minutes played in the first half to take a 1-0 lead. The Raiders scored an equalizer within the first 12 minutes of the second half.
Pronghorns’ defender Sarah Williams answered back 5 minutes later with what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
Gillette’s Kylie Spangler and Liliana Hernandez each had assists to get the Pronghorns to their seventh-straight win.
The Pronghorns women and men will both finish their regular season at home on Saturday against Sheridan before playoffs begin the following week.
Loss puts Gillette College men on Region IX playoff bubble
The postseason is baring down on junior college soccer teams around the country and the Gillette College men’s team is one of many on the playoff bubble.
The Pronghorns came up with two crucial Region IX wins last week to keep their playoff hopes alive, but the only way to really ensure a postseason berth was to win both remaining games on the schedule.
The first step in the process was Saturday in Columbus, Nebraska, against Central Community College.
But the good fortune just wasn’t on Gillette’s side. Not for the first time this season, it was doused by a walk-off goal in overtime and the Pronghorns lost a 2-1 heart breaker. The winning goal for Central was scored with 57 seconds left in double overtime.
Head coach Saber Garcia thought the Pronghorns played well in an evenly matched game, but they just couldn’t finish off their scoring chances. Gillette created a lot of free kicks, Garcia said, and executing on those was something he thought his team could’ve been better at.
Sophomore Martin Soto scored the lone goal for the Pronghorns, capitalizing on a hand ball in the box by Central with about 10 minutes left in the first half. His penalty gave Gillette College a 1-0 lead, but five minutes later, Gillette returned the favor by conceding a penalty at the other end to tie the game.
The second half, first overtime period and all but 57 seconds of the second OT went scoreless. Central’s winning goal came off a cross and header, which didn’t give the Pronghorns with enough time to put an equalizer in the back of the net.
Gillette’s final game of the regular season is against its sister school, Sheridan College, and it will be a big one. A win means the Pronghorns still have a shot at making the Region IX tournament.
