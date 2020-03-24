Campbell County High School senior Quincy Wofford has committed to play basketball for Dickinson State University, he announced Monday on Twitter.
“It’s just always been my dream to play basketball, and once I got the offer I knew right away that I wanted to go play there,” he said about the Dickinson, North Dakota, school. “I’ve been looking at the school for awhile, so it was a pretty easy decision for me.”
The 6-foot-4 forward transferred to Campbell County this season from Thunder Basin High School and immediately made an impact as a starter.
He played in all 25 games and averaged 7.6 points and four rebounds for the Camels, who ended with an 11-14 overall record and a No. 4 seed in the state tournament.
When state was set to run March 12-14, Wofford was excited for a final chance to show his talent to college coaches, who had yet to send him any offers.
That chance was taken away when the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 breakout.
But when he was offered an opportunity by Dickinson State coach Josh Vaughan, he jumped at it and committed soon thereafter, he said.
“This last week has been pretty tough, but I think I finally moved on from it, and now that I’ll be able to play next year, it’s kind of a relief,” he said about the disappointment of not playing in the state tournament then getting a college offer.
The Blue Hawks compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and finished with a 10-17 overall record this past season.
Wofford plans to major in exercise science at Dickinson State University, he said.
