Sydney Thompson, who was a sophomore defender on the Gillette College women’s soccer team this past season, has made a verbal commitment to play soccer at Adams State University.
Thompson, a Denver native, started 19 of 21 games for the Pronghorns in the 2019 season, and she recorded a goal and an assist.
The Adams State Grizzlies compete in the Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They went 4-11 overall and 2-10 in conference play in the 2019 season.
Thompson said she chose to commit to Adams State, located in Alamosa, Colorado, because it’s close to her family and she liked the environment and coach Janine Hurst’s vision for next season.
Thompson also is on the Pronghorns basketball team, and she plans to stay for the spring semester to finish her basketball career and associate degree. She plans to study elementary education at Adams State.
“I love both sports very much so I knew either way I’d be playing a sport that I love,” Thompson said about being a two-sport athlete in college. “It was a hard decision just because I love both sports so much and I’ve always been a multi-sport athlete.”
Irie Elliot, a sophomore midfielder with the Pronghorns, committed to Hastings College to play soccer at the NAIA program in Nebraska. Elliot is the only other member of the 2019 Pronghorn team to commit to a four-year soccer program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.