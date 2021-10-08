Nearly 2,000 players and 145 youth soccer teams will converge in Gillette this weekend for the Meyer Dana Orthodontic Class tournament.
Five age divisions for both boys and girls will be divided between fields across the city. Fifteen fields will be setup at Bicentennial Park, five between Gillette College and Thunder Basin High School and three more at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Out of the 145 teams, roughly 130 are traveling from outside of Gillette. Besides Wyoming, teams will travel from South Dakota and Montana.
The increase in traffic over the weekend will make it tough to find a hotel room in the city of Gillette, organizer Brian Hokanson. The tournament will start Saturday and continue into Sunday.
"That's why we put these things on, and that's why the city and county built these facilities," Hokanson said. "The tax money on a weekend with 1,800 players in town and their parents and siblings, it doesn't take long to pay for something like the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
"If you're trying to find a hotel room this weekend, it's starting to get a little tough."
The five different age brackets include U8, U10, U12, U14/15 and U19. The 145-team tournament will be the largest youth soccer event Gillette has hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Hokanson said.
"A lot of stuff was taken away from these kids, and adults for that matter, during that (pandemic) so it's nice to be able to bring everybody together," Hokanson said. "We are still conscious that things are still going on but we're happy to be able to put something like this together."
Gillette's top-notch facilities as well as its central location to cities like Casper, Billings and Rapid City make it an ideal place for a large youth soccer tournament, Hokanson said. Being able to travel five minutes to games rather than five hours is a nice change of pace for local traveling teams as well, Hokanson said.
"It's a great experience for the kids," Hokanson said. "We travel a lot all around the state and region and it's always nice to be able to bring the teams here. ... Now the tournament just keeps growing and we have more and more teams coming because they're seeing how great our facilities are."
Games will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday. Championship games for each age group will be played Sunday afternoon.
