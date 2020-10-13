Xander Beeson is a fixture at Campbell County High School football games. The senior student usually has his arms raised along the Camels sideline encouraging the crowd to make more noise.
At Thunder Basin High School volleyball games, a Bolts ace or kill brings fans to their feet to celebrate, no matter what the score is.
While parents from both sides of the field or gym are part of a home advantage, one specific group can make or break a competitive edge in high school sports: the student section.
The responsibility of managing the Campbell County High School student section fell into Ramsey Wendt’s lap 24 hours before the Camels first home football game.
On Aug. 27, the senior was handed the username and password for the CCHS student section Twitter account, nicknamed the “Chaos Crew,” that was created in 2015. That night, anonymously, Wendt sent out her first tweet as the new organizer for the CCHS student section.
“People know who runs the account now because word travels fast, but at first it was pretty anonymous,” Wendt said. “I didn’t want anybody to be mad at me. You can’t please everybody and not everybody is going to like the theme. You just have to come to terms with that.”
Those themes are instructions for what students should wear when supporting their classmates at sporting events. Her main source for picking the themes is Pinterest.
“I try to pick things that are easy that I know kids have stuff for at home so that they don’t have to go out and buy something or so they’re not embarrassed, because I think that plays a big role in it,” Wendt said. “I think if you dress up kind of crazy you might feel embarrassed and I don’t want anybody to feel like that. It just looks better when everybody is dressed up.”
Sergio Pelayo and Sergio Aguilar also had the responsibility of leading the Thunder Basin student section Twitter feed. Pelayo and Aguilar, both seniors, are a little closer to the action for the Bolts because both play on the varsity football team.
“For us, having a student section is also like having school spirit in many ways,” Pelayo said. “We can involve the students, the teachers and the parents that come and watch the games.”
At Campbell County, Wendt has embraced her role as the leader of the CCHS student section. Also the yearbook editor, Wendt loves to be around sports because she has been her whole life.
“I’ve watched the Camels play growing up, so I guess I was really excited to get to high school and be a part of that and get to be in the student section myself,” Wendt said. “I remember growing up always going to the Camels games and I’d watch the student section having so much fun and I couldn’t wait to be a part of that.”
Now in her fourth year at Campbell County, Wendt admits the student section was a little disappointing after the split when Thunder Basin opened in 2017.
“Once the schools split we kind of lost a lot of our morale and school spirit,” Wendt said. “Sitting in the student section wasn’t as fun as I expected it to be. I always wanted to do something about it.”
The atmosphere of the Camels student section has grown considerably since her freshman year, Wendt said. While many of the sports teams have struggled to find success, the student section leader thinks the students at CCHS have come a long way in supporting the athletic teams.
“It kind of felt like we were starting from scratch,” Wendt said. “We’re starting to build back up, especially our student section. I’m starting to see the numbers grow a ton of who’s coming and who’s dressing up.”
That can be tough to promote during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited the number of people who can attend events and how they’re socially distanced in the stands. But that hasn’t affected the enthusiasm of fans, Wendt said.
“We’re definitely louder than we have been in the past and I think we’re growing and we have a lot of room to continue to grow,” she said.
Her favorite memory as a Camel was being in the student section last year during Campbell County’s 48-41 win over Laramie to break the football team’s 21-game losing streak.
“That student section was a lot of fun,” Wendt said. “We stormed the field and I think I’ll always remember that.”
While Pelayo and Aguilar haven’t been running the Thunder Basin account for long, Pelayo said his favorite part is being on the field and looking into the crowd to see their theme in action.
“We just love seeing the fans when have their bodies all covered in school colors and screaming at the top of their lungs,” Pelayo said. “It’s amazing.”
While Wendt enjoys coming up with themes and tweeting out game updates for her 691 followers, Wendt said her least favorite part is trying to get every student to participate in expressing school spirit.
“It’s just really hard to get kids into it,” Wendt said. “There will be kids in the student section that aren’t really participating and that’s the hardest part, to get them into it without being bossy or mean.”
The CCHS Booster Club has started a new project to promote school spirit, Wendt said. For example, first 48 students in the student section at Friday’s home football game received free T-shirts.
That’s not the only project the school has planned. Wendt said she hopes to start a junior high student section at Camels games to prepare younger students in the CCHS attendance pipeline for what’s to come at the high school level.
“It’s so they get the gist of it and understand it and are comfortable with it so that when they’re in high school, it’s not as scary,” Wendt said.
While this is her last year as a Camel, Wendt remains thankful there are sporting event for students to attend and participate in at all.
“We can’t take this stuff for granted. We’re lucky to get a football season and we’re lucky we get fans there and a volleyball season, and I just don’t want to leave high school with any regrets,” she said. “I want the younger generations to build from that so we can get back to where we were as far as school spirits and how our student section used to be.”
After her term as the handler of the CCHS student section Twitter account, Wendt hopes to pass the torch to a new class of school spirit and innovation.
“I’d like to pass it off to a junior because I think a senior should be in charge of it every year for something to look forward to,” Wendt said.
At Thunder Basin, Pelayo may opt to get a junior involved earlier, before his senior year is over.
“We might get a junior involved so he or she can get some experience with it,” Pelayo said.
Wendt’s main goal for the student section this year at Campbell County High School remains the same as when she was growing up watching the Camels. She wants to respect the competition.
“I want our student section to be classy,” Wendt said. “I would rather have our student section cheer for our team instead of against the other team.”
“Our principals, all three of them, stand in front to make sure.”
