The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team started the season with a dominating 3-0 win over Rock Springs at home Friday night.
Despite not having a season last year due to COVID-19, the Bolts came out with efficient passing and suffocating defense to shutout the Tigers on the team's way to earning its first win of the season.
Thunder Basin took an early lead just four minutes into the game with a goal from senior Sergio Pelayo coming off a corner kick from sophomore Cody Shrum. The Bolts were able to hold the lead at 1-0 until senior Ian Tucker scored added his first goal of the year off an assist by junior Cade Ayers.
Coming out of the break at halftime, the Bolts defense continued to cause problems for Rock Springs by forcing turnovers which quickly led to breaks on the offensive end.
Sophomore Caleb Howell sealed the win for Thunder Basin with a goal late in the second half to push the score to 3-0 in favor of the Bolts. Ayers, who is only a week removed from playing on Thunder Basin's state runner-up boys basketball team, assisted on Howell's goal to end with two in the contest.
The Bolts will return to the field to face Torrington at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at TBHS.
For a Thunder Basin boys soccer season preview, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check next Saturday's print edition.
