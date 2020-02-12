Though they might not realize it now, Tuesday night may stay in the minds of the Campbell County High School wrestling team’s seniors, who have taken their share of bruises and bumps while giving their sweat and blood to the program.
The five seniors — Jaron Glasscock, Corben Jensen, Alizé Post, Dawsen Hayden and Raul Estrada — wrestled in their last home dual against Douglas on Tuesday night at CCHS. The Bearcats beat the varsity Camels 57-24.
“I didn’t really think about it that way because I still got the next dual. I’m focused on the regional tournament,” Hayden said about wrestling in his home gym for the last time of his high school career. “(I’m) just trying to make sure I wrestle and stay focused in every match, and I stay calm and work my things.”
It was pin or be pinned at the meet. There was only one decision on the night. The Camels had three pins and the Bearcats six to make for a high-scoring dual. The Camels also forfeited three matches, while the Bearcats forfeited one. The entire contest only lasted about 40 minutes.
“I don’t think we took any steps back as a whole team tonight. Again, I thought we were ready to wrestle,” Campbell County coach Clay Rodgers said. “(We’re) moving forward and taking steps forward every time we get out on the mat.”
The meet started with four losses by pin for the Camels, and when weight classes 138 pounds through 160 were finished, the Bearcats were ahead 24-0.
Hayden, who has gone up a weight class to 170 pounds this season, reversed his opponent Koby Case late in the first period, put him on his back and pinned Case with two seconds to spare. That put the Camels on the board, 24-6.
“We were in a scramble position. He was throwing legs on me, and then I turned into him, climbed the body,” Hayden said. “We had hooked our legs, and then from there it was just settling in, getting things tighter.”
Glasscock, wrestling at 120 pounds, went three competitive periods with Douglas’ Rylan Wehr, who finished in fifth place at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament, one of the largest meets in the state.
Glasscock was tied 8-8 with 30 seconds left in the third period after he pulled a reverse on Wehr. But Wehr scored a takedown and two points off of a near fall to win a 12-8 decision.
“That’s one of the better kids in the whole state of Wyoming and Jaron gave him everything he could handle,” Rodgers said. “Everyone can be a world beater in the first and second period, but you start finding out what other guys are made of, and what you’re made of, in the third period, in that fifth and sixth minute when guys are starting to wear down.”
The Camels are starting to realize that if they weather the first two periods and get to the grind-it-out third, the playing field is more even and upsets can happen, Rodgers said.
Camel heavyweight junior Colter Rankin was wrestling against one of his rivals in Bradyn Matthews, who had defeated Rankin in two of their three matches this season.
It was like looking in a mirror for Rankin, standing opposite the stocky senior with nearly the same height and build.
But Rankin evened up the season series 2-2 when he put Matthews in a headlock, threw him to his back and out-muscled Matthews for a 22-second pin.
“In Douglas, I was kind of having a bad day. I wrestled him twice. He got me, because I was trying to force things,” Rankin said about the two matches he lost to Matthews. “I was pretty gung-ho ready to go. Once again, he just gave me his arms, so I just went with it.”
The last Campbell County pin came in the final match of the night, when 132-pounder Camel Lucas Hill pinned Chance Himle in the first minute. With that, the dual ended at 57-24 in favor of Douglas.
Post, the only female senior on the team, won both of her junior varsity matches.
Before the varsity dual began, the Camel seniors stood with their families in the center of the mat. The lights turned down as videos the seniors made,thanking their families and revisiting their wrestling seasons played on the big screen.
“The original idea wasn’t mine. I got it from someone else, but I’m glad that I made myself do it,” Rodgers said about the personal videos. “I’m glad that I pulled the trigger, and that we did it.
“When you see the kids actually saying (it), it just brings it to life and gives it so much more emotion than just getting read by the announcer.”
The coach said he plans to continue the senior videos in future seasons.
Campbell County wrestles next at 6 p.m. Thursday in Sheridan. It is the last dual of the season, then the Camels get a weekend off before the Class 4A East Region tournament Feb. 21-22 at Cheyenne Central High School.
