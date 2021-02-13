The red-hot Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team pushed its win streak to 13 games with a 43-35 win over Cheyenne Central on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Bolts, who are ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings, struggled throughout the game offensively but was able to make up for it with its suffocating full-court defense.
After Thunder Basin went up 12-8 in the first quarter, the Indians outscored the Bolts 15-5 in the second quarter to take a 23-17 lead into halftime. Both offenses continued to struggle in the second half, but Thunder Basin eventually broke free in the fourth quarter by outscoring Central 16-7 to pull away with the victory.
Leading in scoring for Thunder Basin was Brady Deimling with 10 points, followed by Sydney Solem with nine, Joelie Spelts with eight and Gabby Drube with seven.
Saturday's win puts the Bolts at 14-1 on the season. Thunder Basin will finish out the regular season with three more conference games before the regional tournament starts in March.
The Bolts will host Kelly Walsh for senior night at 6 p.m. Friday night before traveling to Sheridan to play the Broncs at 1 p.m. Saturday.
