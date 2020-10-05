The Gillette Bulldogs travel baseball program will hold tryouts Sunday for the 2021 team.
Tryouts are from 3 to 5 p.m. at Energy Sports Complex and players are asked to arrive 15 minutes early. Those who want to try out should bring their own equipment such as a glove, a bat and appropriate clothing for the weather.
Tryouts are free and players can register online at gillettebaseball.com or in person at the tryouts. Eligible players will be ages 8-12 on April 30, 2021.
For more information, contact Doug Evans at 307-689-4410.
