The Post 42 American Legion baseball team swept a pair of games against Post 164 Spearfish on Friday at Hladky Memorial Stadium. Gillette beat Spearfish 10-6 in game one and 8-1 in game two to improve to 8-1 on the season.
The Roughriders fell behind early in game one and trailed 5-2 before plating six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-5 lead. Gillette scored two big insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings to close out the game with the four-run lead.
Jason Fink had a big day at the plate and drove in a team-high four runs while collecting two hits. Mason Drube drove in three runs and Riley Schilling drove in two.
Jamen Kolata earned the win on the mound by allowing six runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out nine in five innings of worked. Colson Kluck and Cory Schilling combined to pitched two innings of relief and allowed just one hit while striking out four.
Gillette's bats stayed hot in game two and the team out-hit Spearfish 8-4. Drube tripled twice and drove in two runs to lead the team alongside Cory Schilling with two RBIs.
Drube also earned the win on the mound and allowed no hits and no runs in five innings of work. He struck out 11 of the 18 batters he faced Friday night. Mason Means pitched two inning sof relief and allowed one run on four hits while striking out two.
The Roughriders were coming off their first loss of the season to Post 22 Rapid City on Wednesday. Gillette lost to the Hardhats 6-1 in South Dakota.
The Roughriders will return to the field for a pair of home games Sunday. Gillette will host the Miles City Mavericks at 1 and 3:30 p.m. at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
