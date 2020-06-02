The Thunder Basin High School football team was simply running the clock out on a win over Sheridan when it happened.
Tyson Edwards was a workhorse for the Bolts offense, steadily picking up first downs to keep the time running toward a coveted win over the Gillette rival Broncs. The victory was already in hand, but disaster struck for the standout running back with just under 1:30 left to play.
Edwards busted through a hole at the line of scrimmage. He planted his left foot in the ground to bounce around a tackler and his knee buckled.
The doctors told him it was a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but Edwards said he refused to believe it at first. He told the doctors and his parents that a knee brace would suffice and he was already trying to make plans to return to the football field the following week.
Eventually, the TBHS senior was forced to accept the crushing news. The Bolts would be without their starting running back for the rest of the season. But that was only part of the heartbreak for Edwards.
He had burst onto the scene as one of Wyoming Class 4A’s top hurdlers as a junior, which sparked a dream of winning state titles and running track and field in college. He was the state runner-up in the hurdles during the previous indoor season and was third last spring after giving up the lead late in the race.
But a torn ACL typically comes with a six- to nine-month recovery period. This past indoor track season was considered impossible by Edwards’ physical therapists and outdoor was only a distant possibility.
“I wanted to run track in college and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get any schools to look at me now that I was hurt,” Edwards said. “It was just kind of nerve-wracking and at the same time really sad knowing it was all over with.”
Throwing in the towel was never an option for Edwards. Even without a spring track and field season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has committed to run track for Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, just over eight months from that night on the field against Sheridan.
Long journey back
The weeks following the injury were uncertain and frustrating, Edwards said. The first four games of the football season were the best of his career up to that point, then he found himself propped up by crutches, watching the team’s final eight games from the sideline.
As a senior captain, he knew it was his responsibility to be there cheering on his teammates, but it still “was tough to watch,” he said.
After surgery, some of the mental struggles started to set in. Before he started the long physical therapy process, he looked himself in the mirror and decided to dedicate himself to work like he always had.
“One day it just kind of clicked. I thought, ‘You can either sit here and mope or you can do something about it,’” Edwards said. “I just went in there every day and worked my tail off.
“It was just kind of an attitude that I wasn’t going to give up.”
Remembering what he was working toward made all the difference. Edwards said his mindset changed to “there’s a point now” and he told his therapists he had to be ready to run when outdoor track arrived.
His routine was six days of PT every week. Edwards told himself if he wasn’t giving 100%, it was going to hurt him in the long run.
“I knew I was going to run outdoor and I had to get ready. There was no slack,” Edwards said. “It did motivate me. Whenever we were doing reps, I was thinking about state outdoor track and running the 110 hurdles. That’s what kept me going.”
Edwards knew the exact amount of time it took him to recover from the torn ACL — five months and two weeks. His mission was to be ready for outdoor track and he would’ve been if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been ups and downs left and right,” Edwards said of working his way back from the injury. “Football came and I got hurt and that bummed me out. I couldn’t run indoor. Then I finally got to where I was cleared and getting back to where I could run and compete, and then outdoor got canceled.”
Chadron’s commitment
As if Edwards’ recruiting process wasn’t uncertain enough, it became even murkier when spring sports were canceled.
Several of the schools Edwards was in contact with at the start of his senior year simply stopped talking to him after his ACL injury. Track season was supposed to be his window to prove the injury wasn’t an issue and he’s still a college-caliber athlete. But he never had the chance to make that statement in competition.
“I was talking to some schools before for football and track and some of the schools quit talking to me. I kind of expected that,” Edwards said.
The one school that stuck with Edwards from the start was Chadron State. He informed the school about his torn ACL as soon he knew for sure and told them he’d understand if they weren’t interested anymore.
But Chadron coaches doubled down on Edwards and told him they’d love for him to take an on-campus visit. He was able to visit well before on-campus recruiting was shut down in late March and decided on the spot that he was going to be an Eagle.
With all the adversity and uncertainty, Chadron’s continued support made the difference to Edwards while making his final decision.
“Just to know that somebody was out there that was still interested and that it wasn’t over — that was the biggest thing,” Edwards said. “It was just relieving to have that off your back, the stress of where you’ll be at.”
A medical appointment that was supposed to clear him for outdoor track never happened. It had to be canceled because of the coronavirrus quarantine, but Edwards said the knee is feeling good.
He’s been running a lot and has also been on the track for some work with the hurdles. There’s still a little pain and it took Edwards time to get past the mental block of planting his weight on his left leg.
It was the most trying year of Edwards’ young athletic career, but one he’ll remember forever and learn from.
“It was just a huge life lesson. You can’t take anything for granted, because just like that it can be taken from you,” Edwards said. “We were just trying to run the clock out and I just planted my foot wrong and there it went.
“You just have to know that at any given moment, stuff can go downhill fast.”
Not many stories about ACL injuries have happy endings, but this one does. Edwards went from experiencing every senior athlete’s nightmare to achieving a dream of becoming a college athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.