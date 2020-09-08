Jaxon Pikula’s senior season is on a tear and it all began during the offseason.
When Thunder Basin High School’s all-state quarterback and two all-state receivers graduated over the summer, Pikula knew he was going to have a big role this season.
With that in the back of his head, he turned his preparation into something like a job.
He started packing on muscle soon after the Bolts lost a nail-biter to Sheridan in the state championship. Then he ran indoor track in the winter to work on his speed — all in preparation for his last season in the blue and silver of the Bolts.
“You saw what happened last season. We made it to the state championship and we lost and I hated that feeling very much,” Pikula said. “The next couple weeks just sucked. I knew I never wanted to feel that again, so I decided to do everything in my power to make things go better.”
Pikula had a running and workout plan laid out, but that got derailed in March when the coronavirus shut schools and closed gyms.
That didn’t stop him from packing on 20 pounds of muscles. And in some ways, it made his workout regimen even more focused.
With the help of his father, TBHS head coach Trent Pikula, and his brother Madden, the family tracked down a squat rack and enough equipment to put together a home gym in the Pikula garage.
With schools closed and moved online, Jaxon put together a schedule and stuck to it every day. Soon, he was figuring out ways to share his training regimen with teammates who didn’t have a set up like his.
“I woke up every morning and I did my school and then I went and ran and then I came home and lifted,” Jaxon said. “Once I got the repetition of that, the habit of that, I started inviting some other dudes from my football team, because I realized I’m not the only one who can’t lift.”
Jaxon said he had “eight teammates at the most” come over for workouts. They’d go on a run first and then get into the makeshift weight room in the garage.
It was an unconventional offseason during an unconventional time in everybody’s life. But Jaxon was determined to come into the season in top shape.
Two games into his senior season, it appears the hard work has paid off for the Bolts’ starting running back, who has led them to a 2-0 record.
Jaxon rushed for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening win against preseason No. 2 Cheyenne East. Then he outdid himself in Week 2 at Rock Springs with 210 all-purpose yards and three trips into the end zone.
During both games, the 200-pound running back calmed the seas for Thunder Basin after falling behind in the first half.
Against East, it was a 65-yard touchdown run after trailing 7-0. Against Rock Springs on Friday, it was a 61-yard touchdown reception out of the backfield after falling behind 7-3.
Thunder Basin rattled off 31 points after Jaxon’s first touchdown Friday and took complete control in Rock Springs at 34-7.
However, the Bolts needed Pikula to steady the team once again when Rock Springs scored two quick touchdowns to make it 34-21. This time Jaxon caught a pass out of the backfield and outran the defense for 66 yards to put a lid on the game at 41-21.
After combining for nearly 450 all-purpose yards through his first two games, Jaxon said it’s a great feeling to see the results of his dedicated summer.
“It does feel good to know that all the time and effort that me and my teammates have been putting in is paying off,” Jaxon said. “There’s no better feeling than putting in all that work and getting the results you want.”
It’s in the blood
Jaxon’s path to becoming one of the top Class 4A running backs has a lot to do with his family and the way they’ve pushed him along the way.
“I’m extremely blessed. I feel like my family, especially my brother and dad, they just push me so much,” Jaxon said. “They’ve gotten me where I am now and I’m just extremely grateful for everything, just have to count my blessings.”
The Pikulas are a football family and Jaxon is just the latest standout.
His dad, Trent Pikula, played football at Campbell County High School and graduated in 1988 before playing college football at Black Hills State. He’s been coaching for 27 years, most recently at Rapid City Central before coming to TBHS in 2017.
His brother, Madden, is five years older than Jaxon and plays football at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For Jaxon, it meant growing up with his two biggest role models under his own roof.
“He helped show me and my brother showed me what hard work can do,” Jaxon said of his father. “Without a doubt, my family are my biggest role models.”
When it came to his older brother, Jaxon didn’t just look up to him for what he did on the field. He said Madden had the highest standard and “wanted to be the best” at everything, whether that was scoring a touchdown or taking a test in the classroom.
That type of work ethic was the standard and Jaxon happily accepted the challenge once he realized the benefits that came with it.
“It took me a while to understand loving to get better. When you’re younger, working isn’t very much fun,” Jaxon said. “Now I love it. They beat it into me, loving to compete, loving to work out and loving to just get better and be a better person.”
Band of brothers
There’s a theme to postgame interviews with Jaxon Pikula. He doesn’t love talking about himself and will rarely do so before first praising his offensive line.
Jaxon was already hinting at a big season during Thunder Basin’s preseason scrimmage, when he busted an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play. But he said all the praise should have gone to the offensive line for the hole it opened for him.
“I didn’t get touched and I can’t thank the O-line enough for that,” he said after the scrimmage. “Offense to me is offensive line. If you have a good offensive line, you have a good offense.”
Running backs are always fond of a talented line. But the bond between this back and the big boys blocking in front of him is more than that.
With five seniors starting on the line, Jaxon has played with all of them since he was a freshman — the same year Thunder Basin High School opened. In Jaxon’s eyes, the linemen are more like brothers than teammates.
“I love each of them. They’re amazing,” Jaxon said. “To be able to play with these guys for so long, four years now, I feel like they’re big brothers to me — always taking care of me and watching my back.”
Whenever Jaxon scores touchdowns, it’s the linemen that always seem to greet him first. And they always seem just as happy as the one who just scored 6 points.
“They’re a special group of guys to me,” Jaxon said. “When I break a big run or even a small one, I turn around and they’re always there to help me up. Or if I score a touchdown, I turn around and the linemen are the first ones there to greet me and give me a big ol‘ hug.
“That’s just something special and something I’ll always remember.”
Another crucial aspect of Jaxon’s game is his vision and ability to read his blockers. Those skills are on another level this year and Jaxon said it comes from his love of the game.
All summer, he fretted about the possibility of not having a season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Even now that the Bolts are on the field, he worries it might end tomorrow.
So when he’s in a game, the focus is on another level and he’s playing like it might be the last one of his high school career.
“I just love the game so much. I’m so focused and dialed in and so happy and excited to be out there, because I know that it could be in the next week that our season could be taken away,” he said. “You have to be out there every single play ready to do whatever it takes, because you have to take it like it’s your last.”
