The Campbell County High School softball team split a pair of conference games with Laramie and Cheyenne South Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The Camels beat South 14-1 and lost to Laramie 5-2 in extra innings.
Campbell County hosted Laramie first and took an early 2-1 lead coming out of the third inning. But the Plainsmen were able to plate a run in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.
After neither team scored through the seventh inning, the game went to extra innings. The score stayed the same until the top of the ninth when Laramie was able to jump on the Camels and score three runs in the top of the inning.
Campbell County had one last chance at the plate but couldn't plate any runs to drop the conference game 5-2.
Jadeyn Snyder had the only RBI for the Camels at the plate. Campbell County's defense had four errors in the contest.
The Camels were able to bounce back for a dominating win over Cheyenne South a few hours later. After scoring just two runs in nine innings the game before, Campbell County plated 13 runs in the first inning against the Bison.
The Camels eventually won the conference game by mercy rule in five innings.
Natalie Clonch led the team in RBIs with three, followed by Avery Gray, Addy Rambo and Cierra Williams with two each. The Camels collected 12 hits in the game.
Gray earned the win on the mound for Campbell County. She threw three innings and allowed no earned runs on three hits and struck out eight.
The Camels are ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings. CCHS will end the regular season with a crosstown doubleheader with No. 2-ranked Thunder Basin next weekend.
The Bolts will host the Camels at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday evening at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.