Thunder Basin overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to take a 60-57 lead with just under three minutes to play. But then three turnovers on three straight possessions extinguished the Bolt girls’ chances, and Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) went on to win 72-64 at the Energy Classic Basketball Invitational.
The loss makes it two in a row to start the Energy Classic and sends the Bolts to the seventh place match Saturday. But they felt much better about Friday’s loss than they did about the one against Douglas Thursday.
“I think we improved in a lot of ways tonight,” senior Jersie Taylor said. ““We’re not satisfied with the loss, but we are definitely happy about how we played. It was definitely a lot better than last night.”
Thunder Basin entered the fourth quarter trailing 48-46, and despite a personal 6-2 run by Taylor to start the period, it was behind 56-52 with the five-minute mark approaching.
The Bolts ratcheted up the full-court pressure for the next two minutes, though, and went on an 8-1 run to put themselves in a position to win the game. Taylor and junior Kinsley Larson sparked the offense with a pair assists in the paint — the first to junior Kate Hladky and the second to junior Gabby Drube.
That knotted the score at 56-56 with 4:20 to play, before senior Payton McGrath pulled up for a contested midrange jumper to give the Bolts the slim two-point lead. A minute later, Larson made one of the hustle plays of the game — diving full out to come up with a loose ball and draw a foul.
She made one free throw to keep the momentum on Thunder Basin’s side and give it a 60-57 lead with 2:53 to play. Then Bishop Gorman flipped the script on the Bolts.
The Gaels’ press forced three straight turnovers from TBHS and they turned them all into points at the other end for the 63-60 lead with two minutes left. All three baskets were scored in a 12-second span and then Bishop Gorman added four more unanswered points to make it 67-60 with a minute to play in the game.
“We definitely had a couple of turnovers for them and some fast breaks,” Taylor said. “We just need to keep our energy up and hustle back. We need to at least make it harder for them.”
The Bolts cut the lead down to five points with just under a minute to play with a pair of Taylor free throws, but they couldn’t get any closer in the 72-64 loss. Taylor finished with 23 points and a handful of steals, but also had a couple of late turnovers that cost the Bolts.
“You’ve got to give Bishop Gorman credit. They are fast and they push the ball hard in transition,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “A few times we didn’t get back and those were a few of the momentum changers that were cutthroat.”
Thunder Basin had a focus on getting to the rim against Bishop Gorman, following the tough shooting night on Thursday. Taylor set the tone getting into the paint and that’s where the majority of her points came from.
“Since losing yesterday, I was more hungry today. I just had the mentality that I had to get myself open,” Taylor said. “One of the best things I do is drive, so I was just hungry.”
Hladky also had a big contribution after coming off the bench. She was the only other Bolt in double figures with 10 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Lutgen said that more performances like that will earn her a bigger role moving forward.
Senior Molly Strub finished with eight, despite being in foul trouble for the majority of the game. The rest of the scoring was spread out, with seven other Bolts scoring.
The Bolts take on Campbell County at 10:45 a.m. at Thunder Basin High School. It’s not where they wanted to be on Day three of the Energy Classic, but sees a light at the end of the tunnel after dropping four straight.
“Yesterday they were pretty frustrated with themselves. Today I think they felt a lot better,” Lutgen said. “It’s tough to lose this many games in a row, but I think we’re coming together as a team. … I like the direction we’re going.”
