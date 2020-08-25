The smell of spent oil and gasoline filled the air for much of the night at Morningside Park on Saturday.
For many families, the odor is nostalgic.
Burnt tires and blown-out transmissions are what brought nearly 1,000 people to Cam-plex this past weekend. For some, a demolition derby is something the whole family can spend time watching together.
But for other families like the Jundts and the Martinsons, the derby is a way for family members to compete against each other.
Franklin Jundt, 71, has had more time than ever to work on his demolition car after recently retiring from the Campbell County Road and Bridge Department. Franklin is the father of Mike Jundt, and the pair have been competing in derbies together since 1998.
Franklin loves his son, but he’s not out on the track to cheer his son on to victory.
“If you watch us, if (Mike’s) in front of me, I’ll hit him,” Franklin said. “Same thing with him. If I’m in front of him, he’ll hit me.”
And while they’re loyal and competitive, there’s one line they won’t cross during a derby.
“We don’t team up,” Franklin said.
He said other derby families strategize to ensure one family member walks away with the grand-prize purse.
Now retired, Franklin said he has a much more flexible schedule to spend time working on his car in the garage. The hobby has quickly become a part-time job he estimates he “easily” works at 20 hours a week.
“It just kind of adds up,” Franklin said. “Sometimes you go out in the garage and work on the car for two hours and sometimes you go out and work on the car for six hours.”
Though he loves the thrill of winning, Franklin said demolition derbies also are a way to spend quality time with his son. Whether it’s at an event putting on a show for hundreds of people or in the garage working on one of their cars, Franklin said their hobby allows the pair to spend lots of time together.
But as soon as the engine fires up and he hears the announcer count down to the start of the derby, family becomes just another roadblock on the way to first place.
“I always want to get first on him,” Franklin said. “That’s been our goal for it to come down to him and I.”
That’s exactly what happened Saturday in the ’80s Chain-Up event. Mike and Franklin were the last two cars running in a wasteland of stalled-out vehicles.
Franklin’s car overheated after his radiator cut out. Rather than having Mike continuously pummel his vehicle, Franklin broke his flag, signifying surrender.
“I wish my car would have gone on a little longer,” Franklin said. “That way I could have destroyed (Mike) a little bit more for the crowd.”
Franklin and Mike participate in two or three derbies in a calendar year, but their motive isn’t for profit. They love demo derby because it’s a great source of entertainment for towns like Gillette.
“It brings in quite a few people and they can all have a good time together,” Franklin said. “It’s just a good family environment.”
Three of a kind
The Martinson brothers have been working on cars for as long as they’ve been able to walk through a garage door.
On Saturday, Tyrell, 28, Parker, 21, and Kameron, 18, competed against each other in a main event for the first time.
“We were definitely trying to go (first, second and third place),” said Parker. “Last night was hard because we’re kind of buddies with everybody in the main event and we were all close friends. It wasn’t just me and my brothers we had to worry about.”
Whether it’s a blood brother or a close friend, the mindset doesn’t change when revving the engine to collide with another competitor.
“We go out there to wreck stuff,” Parker said. “We know it’s going to happen. Everybody’s on the same page. I don’t think anybody is going to get hard feelings if you hit one another, even if my brother hit me or I hit him.”
The Martinsons’ goal of sweeping the top-3 nearly happened Saturday, with two brothers battling for first and second place. Parker was in contention, but was knocked out into sixth place.
The main event came down to Kameron and Tyrell battling with Codi Mannering. Eliciting a vocal negative reaction from the crowd, Mannering was disqualified for performing an illegal door-hit three times.
Experience may have helped the eldest Martinson brother. He was able to take out Kameron to claim the $3,000 purse and main feature class trophy.
The Martinsons run in five to six derbies a year. The trio spends hundreds of hours in the garage tuning up cars and making repairs to get their vehicles ready for competition.
“It’s definitely all worth it in the end,” Parker said.
Saturday was the only demolition derby in Gillette this year after two were canceled over the summer because of COVID-19. Fans experienced the fit of nostalgia walking into Morningside Park, welcomed by the smell of fried dooughnuts and burning transmission fluid.
Another familiar site that caught the attention of guests as they settled into their seats were the programs being handed out at the gate. Of roughly 35 total participants, about a third shared the same last name as another driver.
Much like the fans in the stands eating popcorn and watching cars go up in flames after being bombarded for four straight minutes, demolition derbies can be about family for the drivers, too.
