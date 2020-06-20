The offseason for junior college soccer began earlier than most sports. But with high school soccer seasons being played in the spring, the COVID-19 pandemic still had an impact on the recruiting process for programs like the Gillette College men.
Coach Saber Garcia said he tries to get ahead of the game in recruiting and the process starts before the end of the season in October or early November. Typically, he likes to have a few verbal commitments even a year in advance.
Nov. 19 was the first chance Garcia had to actually start signing some of those verbal commits, but there is still plenty of recruiting work to do after that — a lot of it surrounding the spring high school soccer season.
Garcia also is the soccer coach at Thunder Basin High School, so he usually has a chance to see the state’s top prep talent throughout the spring.
This year, COVID-19 not only robbed the spring athletes of their season, but also Garcia’s chance to find some of the hidden Wyoming gems.
“Typically, I usually find some guys that fall through the cracks as the high school season goes, but obviously that didn’t happen,” Garcia said. “Luckily, I had a lot of returners and had a lot of the recruiting stuff done beforehand.”
Garcia still had a good idea where to find some of the talented in-state players, especially those right in his backyard. Recruiting locally is a priority and this year was no different.
After having six Gillette players on the team last year, Garcia has added three more from the local recruiting ground. Two are from his own TBHS team, Kolby Hayes and Levi Rau. The other is Campbell County High School’s Vijay Pitter, who led the state in rushing yards going into the Class 4A state football playoffs.
“It gives me a jump-start, seeing these guys from a younger age,” Garcia said. “We had a few seniors (in Gillette) this year and to be able to sign a few of those guys is always helpful. We want to try and give our local guys an opportunity for sure and they can help our team out.”
Gillette College’s roster now consists of eight Wyoming players, including local returners Zach Milliron and Victor Quinones, along with Casper’s Joey Antonovich and Juan Martinez.
Garcia has missed out on some key recruiting opportunities. He usually attends a couple of showcases during the summer, particularly in Utah, but those were canceled.
Garcia had a pre-shutdown chance to attend a tournament in Las Vegas, where he said he received commitments from a few “real big players.” They haven’t signed yet, but have their housing situation and other particulars ironed out at Gillette College.
Without being able to travel to events, Garcia has been putting his list of contacts to good use. He said it grows every year and having those contacts across the region and country was even more important this year.
Garcia isn’t a stranger to recruiting over the phone, but it comes with its handicaps. He said his goal is to always recruit quality people who fit the team and community, but it’s hard to get a grasp on someone’s personality without face-to-face interaction.
Garcia’s recruiting process took another hit when on-campus visits were disallowed by the NCAA and NJCAA. The goal is to get a few players on campus, where they can see the facilities. One of the biggest draws for Gillette College is recruits see its soccer field, which is one of the few all-turf, soccer-only fields in the state.
“We have a beautiful campus,” Garcia said. “So it does a great job of selling itself when we can get (recuits) up here and they can see what we can offer with the new field and the Pronghorn Center.”
The recruiting process also became a little easier this offseason in a way that wasn’t related to COVID-19. The Gillette College soccer program is going into its fourth year, which has resulted in constant turnover for Garcia.
That’s a challenge in junior college sports in general, with athletes only having two years in a program. However, it’s an even higher hurdle with a fledgling program.
Garcia’s first recruiting class consisted of 19 freshmen and four sophomores. His core for the following season (2018) was dominated by sophomores, and the Pronghorns used that experience to finish the regular season No. 1 in the Region-IX North.
Gillette College had a nearly identical record from 2018 to 2019, 9-7-1, but wasn’t as good within the conference. Now, after three years of laying the groundwork, Garcia is starting to see the balance he likes between the freshman and sophomore classes.
Gillette College has 10 sophomores returning in the fall, which accounts for about half of the team’s roster. Five of those saw extensive playing time last season and should fit in nicely with the 11-14 incoming freshmen.
“It gives us a great base,” Garcia said. “We’ve got some good returners coming back. (They are) experienced playing at this level with the speed and physicality. They’re already used to it and they can kind of help those younger guys.”
