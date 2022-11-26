The Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot hosted more than 30 kids in its local free throw-shooting competition Monday at Prairie Wind Elementary School. That number ranks as the most children who have competed in the competition, said Vicki Swenson, local hoop shoot director.
In complete silence, all 34 kids took turns shooting a total 25 free throws. All of the youth were separated into different age groups — ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 — along with competing in a boys or girls category. Whoever scored the highest number of free throws in each division and age group won the chance to compete at district level competition Jan. 21 at Casper College.
