Thunder Basin hosted Sheridan alongside Campbell County for its second home swim meet of the season.
The meet started with the diving where there were three Bolts competing. Freshman Maddie Besich took second with 142.80 points. Sophomore Alina Wagner took fourth with 122.50, just .25 points behind the third-place Camel Ellie Bouzis. Sophomore Carlee Howe earned 119.20 points.
The swim section started with the 200-yard individual medley relay. The Bolts' top team took first with a 1:58.96, beating the rest of the relay teams by over 15 seconds. The relay team consisted of Hailey Walter, Adelyn Johnson, Madi Zach and Maddy Olsen. The second Bolts team of Cassie Trebby, Wagner, Howe and Besich came in at 2:51.23.
Walter stayed at the top with a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:07.97. Libby Smith, a freshman, came in at 2:47.21 and improved her time by almost seven seconds.
Johnson, another freshman Bolt, took first in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:26.76 while Tayliah Anderson came in at 2:49.59.
Madi Zach took first in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.50 while Tensley D'Agosta came in at 29.78 with Greeli Peterson coming in right after her at 30.01. Junior Maddie Bray came in at 30.57.
Zach followed that up with another first-place finish in an event, which was the fifth-straight event the Bolts held the top spot in. She finished the 100-yard butterfly at 1:00.84.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Olsen took second at 1:00.13 and Peterson finished in 1:08.60.
Bray took fourth with a 6:56.98 time in the 500-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Bolts took second at 2:02.94. Their second team of Smith, Trebby, Howe and Besich took 2:28.49.
Walter got the Bolts back in first-place in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:04.60 with Olsen coming right behind her at 1:10.56. Smith came seventh at 1:38.86.
Johnson took third in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:18.00 with D'Agosta coming in at 1:26.95.
The final event was the 400-yard freestyle relay. The top Bolts team of Walter, Johnson, Olsen and Zach took second in 4:09.96 and the second Bolts team came in at 4:36.16.
The Bolts will host Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East on Friday before traveling to Sheridan for the Sheridan Invite.
