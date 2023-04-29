Grace Miller gets in her stance and takes a practice run at her get-off in a 200-meter dash on Thursday. As she jogs back to her starting position, her coach, Tanner Kelting, remarks that this will be a good race. She’s going up against Campbell County senior Aja Roberts who is one of the best in the state.
The gun shoots and the girls heat is off — the top heat of the race. Roberts and Miller quickly distinguish themselves as the top-two runners in the heat. Miller rounds a corner of the Thunder Basin track and gains a slight edge on Roberts. The two are in a dead sprint for the end and Miller leans forward to take the win.
The two congratulate each other after the race and talk for a minute. Most of the time, people that race against Miller don’t chat with her after. Being one of the fastest girls in the state can rub some people the wrong way, not to mention being a freshman. Miller appreciates the camaraderie and friendships she has made because she’s dealt with some competitors who don’t like her.
“It was kind of terrifying, actually,” Miller said. “I saw her and I’m like, ‘She’s in lane four? Oh boy.’ It was really cool to run against her and she’s really nice. She will help you feel good before and she will congratulate you after. People like that make me feel good.”
Miller’s meteoric rise to one of the fastest girls in the state wasn’t expected, even by herself. She always knew she was fast, but against high school seniors? Miller wasn’t sure she had a chance.
Now, she knows. Miller knows her potential and wants to dominate the state.
The freshman finished her first indoor track season with the sixth-best 55-meter dash and 13th-best long jump finish among girls in the state. As Miller’s first outdoor track season nears a close, she has continued her pace and dominated the events.
In a home meet on April 25, Miller placed second in the 100-meter dash. She finished 0.04 seconds behind the first-place finisher from Sheridan, Olivia Hardesty. Hardesty is also a freshman and is one of the fastest girls in the state.
Miller is at or near the top in almost every race she has competed in across the indoor and outdoor track seasons. In that time she has determined that track and speed is more than a skill. It is an avenue for her to become a collegiate athlete. With the numbers she is putting up she isn’t too far away from college recruits reaching out to her and trying to add her speed to their teams.
“I didn’t really know how scholarships worked (before this year),” Miller said. “I thought that if someone else got one then I didn’t, so I thought I had to be perfect. Now that I know how it works, I think if I were asked for a school for track I would.”
The speed comes from her parents, who were both swimmers. Miller, in her first semester, was a member of the Thunder Basin dive team, but after her success in the indoor and outdoor track seasons, she thinks it’s best to focus on track year round. Miller had always been fast, but when she was in 7th grade at Sage Valley she started running with a team and discovered how fast she really is.
Miller still has three weeks left of her freshman year and two weeks before the state tournament. After coming in sixth in the 55-meter dash during the indoor season, Miller wants to take first in an event at state. She knows she was close — 0.35 seconds away from first — and wants to finish her first year as a state champion in one event.
For the outdoor season, Miller’s favorite race is the 100-meter dash because she says she can prepare for it better mentally than the other events. It highlights her speed, too.
Recently, Miller was invited to the Wyoming Track Classic, an invite that brings the best athletes regardless of their school’s classification. As one of the eight fastest racers in the 100-meter dash, Miller will compete alongside fellow Bolt Chloe Crabtree.
Miller wants to take first at some point in the Track Classic. This is the first year the event will take place since 2018.
Miller’s career is just starting. The heights she has reached are bound to be broken as she grows, gets stronger and develops as an athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.