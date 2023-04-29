Grace Miller
Thunder Basin’s Grace Miller competes Thursday in the 200-meter dash during the Basin Nation track invite at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Grace Miller gets in her stance and takes a practice run at her get-off in a 200-meter dash on Thursday. As she jogs back to her starting position, her coach, Tanner Kelting, remarks that this will be a good race. She’s going up against Campbell County senior Aja Roberts who is one of the best in the state.

