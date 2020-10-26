The 28th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk will be held at Cam-plex Park on Nov. 26.
Registration for the event will begin Sunday and continue through Nov. 23 at the Campbell County Recreation Center. The event is open to all runners and walkers.
No race-day registration will be accepted and all runners and walkers must pre-register. To limit the risk of COVID-19 exposure, there will not be an official start time for the event.
Runners and walkers can start once they check in between 7 and 9 a.m.
Entry fees for the Turkey Trot are $16 with a beanie hat or $7 without.
For more information, contact Rick Mansur at the Recreation Center at 307-682-8527.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.