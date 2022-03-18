Gatorade Player of the Year awards in basketball are often given to the players who score the most points.
While Deegan Williams did finish the year No. 2 in scoring in Class 4A with 20.9 points per game, the Thunder Basin High School senior did it all during his final season in a Bolts uniform. He finished the season No. 1 in assists (8.0 per game) and steals (4.1) and No. 5 in rebounds (8.6) on his way to helping Thunder Basin win its first boys basketball state title last weekend.
The standout point guard’s accolades didn’t stop at the state tournament. Williams was named the 2022 Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year this week.
He became the first boys basketball player to win the award since Thunder Basin opened in 2017.
Williams credits his teammates
Averaging eight assists a game is a big accomplishment for a high school point guard. But Williams knows it wouldn’t have been possible without the array of talent surrounding him.
Two of his favorite targets all season were seniors McKale Holte and Ryan Baker. All three Bolts were voted first-team all-state by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Williams also involved a pair of all-conference selections in Cade Ayers and Ethan Cox. Thunder Basin often took turns finding different offensive leaders on the team’s way to its final 24-3 record.
Another favorite target who went unrecognized in postseason awards was junior Kayden LaFramboise. The Bolts’ sixth-man came off the bench but had a big presence in the paint on both sides of the floor.
Williams’ favorite part of playing with LaFramoise was his size and his ability to finish the back end of the signature pick-and-roll.
“A lot of people can go out there and score,” Williams said. “I like to be the facilitator. I like to get my game going in different ways and I like to affect the game in more ways than just one.
“Averaging eight assists a game is just a credit to my teammates. We had guys like McKale, Baker, Cox and Cade and then a guy like (LaFramboise) coming off the bench.”
Williams also enjoyed serving up passes to his little brother, sophomore Bodie Williams.
Another bright spot for Williams was his ability to constantly be involved in the game on defense. The 6-foot-2 point guard’s average of 8.6 rebounds included 6.9 defensive rebounds per game.
Perfect mixture for a title
Williams wasn’t the only Bolt to win postseason awards after the team’s state championship win.
Ayers was named the Class 4A East Defensive Player of the Year for Thunder Basin and coach Rory Williams was voted the Class 4A East Coach of the Year for the first time in his five-year career at TBHS.
With the mixture of talent both on the court and on the bench, Deegan knew this year’s Thunder Basin team was in for a special season.
“We were a really good club,” Deegan said. “We didn’t shoot it the best to start out but once we got going, we knew that we could have a balanced scoring attack. And that’s hard to stop.
“We had the defensive player of the year and the coach of the year. We just had the perfect mixture to win a state championship.”
Deegan was a heavy favorite to win the GPOY award this season. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t surprised when he heard the news.
“I was in shock, honestly,” Deegan said. “They sent me an email but I didn’t even see it. I actually heard the news from my dad (coach Williams), which was pretty cool. It’s just one of those goals you always dream of as a kid.”
But being an unselfish basketball player has led him to being an unselfish friend and teammate off the court as well. The way Deegan sees it, the player of the year award is just as much his teammates’s honor as it is his own.
“I give it all to my teammates and coaches,” Deegan said. “I owe it all to them. It kind of shows that hard work does pay off. I’m just blessed to have had the coaches and teammates that I did along the way.”
Deegan plans to continue his basketball career at the college level but hasn’t decided where. He’ll take the last few months to visit colleges while also enjoying what is left of his senior year at Thunder Basin.
“It’s a lot of mixed emotions right now,” Deegan said. “You’re kind of sad and happy at the same time. But this is something we’ve worked for our whole lives. To be able to do all this with my best friends has just been awesome.”
