The late night and chilly temperatures didn't discourage attendance at the 18th annual New Year's Eve Buck & Ball roughstock rodeo Tuesday.
The crowd packed into the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex and prepared for a show as some 60 cowboys and dozens of roughstock broncs and bulls fresh off of the National Finals Rodeo were waiting to be the evening’s entertainment.
It was roughstock only, and the events were bareback riding, bull riding and saddle broncs. The rodeo consisted of a first go-round of 20 athletes followed by a short-go that settled the top four point scorers. The cowboys competed for more than $70,000 in prize money.
In the bull riding, Laramie Mosley of Satanta, Kansas, took first place in the short-go round and claimed almost $6,000 in total prize money with his 86.5-point championship ride.
Shorty Garrett of Eagle Butte, South Dakota, won the short-go for saddle broncs, winning $3,600 from that short-go ride alone. He scored an 88 in his final ride of the night on a bucking horse he’s wanted to ride for years: Lunatic From Hell from Burch Rodeo Co.
In bareback riding, Kody Lamb from Alberta, Canada was first in the short-go with a ride of 89 points. He tied for the highest awarded ride of the night along with Brody Cress of Hillsdale, who also scored an 89 in the long-go of saddle bronc riding on a horse named Knock Out John.
See Thursday's print edition of the Gillette News Record for more on the New Year's Eve Buck & Ball.
