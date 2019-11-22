The Pronghorns were more athletic and more talented than Jamestown College’s JV Friday afternoon and it showed from the opening tip at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana.
The Gillette College men’s basketball team used 10 first half 3-pointers to build a 53-25 lead going into the locker room and it didn’t slow down. The advantage swelled all the way to 58 points with 7:30 left in the game and the Pronghorns walked away with an easy 111-58 win.
Gillette’s starters only played about five minutes in the second half, which allowed the second unit to get a lot of time in the final 15 minutes. Sophomore Jayden Coke took full advantage, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the second half. Freshman Teonta McKeithen chipped in with 16, including four 3-pointers.
The Pronghorns were locked in from the very start of the game, using smothering defense and great ball movement to create open shots. Their first nine points were all 3-pointers during the first three minutes, as sophomore Bradley Akhile nailed two and sophomore Mason Archambault added another one for the 9-6 lead three minutes in.
Two inside scores from freshman Isaac Mushila pushed the Pronghorns’ lead up to 15-8, before they buried 3-pointers on three straight possessions to pull away further. All of those deep shots were the product of great ball movement on the perimeter and Archambault, Coke, and Tarig Eisa all struck from deep for the 24-10 lead with 12:35 left in the first half.
Gillette’s scoring rate slowed down for the next eight minutes and Jamestown still had hope at the five-minute mark, down 34-21. However, the Pronghorns put their fire power on display for remainder of the rest of the half and they rattled off 19 points in less than five minutes.
McKeithen got hot during that stretch, starting with 3’s on back-to-back possessions to make it 42-21, and then he scored the final points of the half with another triple. Mushila, who scored 12 in the first half, also had six points in the final five minutes to help Gillette to a 53-25 lead at halftime.
While the 10 3-pointers stole the show in the first half, the Gillette defense was just as impressive. It used its length and athleticism to make everything tough for Jamestown and forced nine turnovers in the first half.
The Pronghorns provided the knockout punch right out of the gate in the second half, using more long-range shooting to get it done.
Akhile scored a little floater on the first possession and then Archambault and Eisa both nailed a 3 for the 61-27 lead. Then the Pronghorns were up by 40 before they knew it, as another Archambault triple and an inside score from Akhile made it 73-30 in the first five minutes.
Those were the final contributions from the first unit, because the bench came into finish out the win. Coke finished with 12 second half points, while freshman Jo Jones had eight points and a handful of assists, all in the final 15 minutes.
The Pronghorns really started to have fun late in the game — running on the break, throwing lobs and dunking. One of McKeithen’s two second-half dunks was a two-handed slam to finish an alley-oop pass from Jones.
When the dust settled, the Pronghorns ended up shooting over 54% from the field and 48% (18-37) from 3-point range. They also held Jamestown to just 34% shooting.
Gillette dominated in almost every category and rebounding was an area that its athleticism shined through. Anthony Felisma led the way with 11 rebounds and he also dropped 15 points for a double-double.
The win moves the Pronghorns to 8-0 on the young season and it was the third game with over 100 yards. They will finish their weekend in Glendive, Montana on Saturday with a game against the host team, Dawson Community College.
