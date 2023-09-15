Campbell County won in all three phases in its football game against Cheyenne South, as the team beat the Bison 65-9 on Friday.
The Camels, now 3-1, have won three straight headlined by a strong defensive front that has shut down opposing run games. Against the Bison, the Camels allowed 21 rush yards through the entire game.
Junior linebacker Patrick Lynch said it's due to the teams' camaraderie and brotherhood. While they've called themselves a brotherhood all season, the team is really starting to mean it.
"We just love each other and trust each other to make the right play," Lynch said. "I think we're one of the best rush defenses in the state — going in to tonight I think we were giving up 18 yards per game."
Meanwhile, the offense led by junior quarterback Mason Drube scored eight touchdowns to only one turnover, which came at the end of the game with backup quarterback Colter Lang in.
The game started out with a quick touchdown as the Camels scored when the Bison failed to field the opening kickoff. Shortly after, the Bison were back on defense and the Camels scored again with a 13-yard run from Drube.
Cheyenne South scored its lone touchdown of the game when Gabe Hernandez took a pass 73 yards to the end zone. A missed point-after attempt and the score was the closest of the game at 13-6.
Drube added another touchdown run when the Camels took back over on offense, ending the first quarter up 20-6.
From there, the Camels poured in the points. Trent Rosenau had a nine-yard touchdown run near the start of the second quarter, and Drube threw a six-yard touchdown pass less than two mintues later. 58 seconds later and the Camels had another touchdown, this one from Drube to Amaurion Hopson as Drube was scrambling. Halfway through the second quarter and the Camels scored 41 points.
Cheyenne South had a solid defensive stop in the red zone, which was their first of the game. The Camels did convert a 24-yard field goal to take a 44-6 lead. Drube had one last touchdown throw with four seconds left, bringing the halftime score to 51-6.
The Bison have struggled the past few seasons, which may lead some teams to overlook them on the schedule. Orah Garst said he was pleased with how the team played hard no matter how much they winning by.
The Camels scored twice in the third quarter. The Camels' Michael Biggs intercepted the ball and returned it for a touchdown at the start of the third quarter. Another rushing touchdown put the Camels at their final score of 65.
The Bison got a field goal late in the game, but it was not enough. The Camels' 65-9 win was the largest for the team so far this year.
Campbell County will be on the road for the second time this season next Friday, with the Camels playing Kelly Walsh.
After that, the Camels will play some of the top teams in the state. They will host Thunder Basin and Sheridan while playing at Natrona County and Cheyenne Central. Those teams will be a big test to see if the Camels are ready to compete with the best in the state or if they will still be behind the top tier.
"We will really find out who we are in the coming weeks," Garst said. "We'll find out if we're contenders or pretenders."
