The Gillette Blue Jays 18U fastpitch softball team played in a tournament in Billings, Montana this weekend and won the silver bracket.
The Blue Jays beat the Freedom 16U team (Billings, Montana area) in the championship 2-1 Sunday. Maddy Piercy went 2-3 with an RBI and Taylor Manning went 3-4 during the narrow victory.
The Blue Jays went 3-2 overall on the weekend, including a convincing 10-3 win over Falls Fusion on Saturday. Ali West went 1-1 with a pair of runs and RBIs during the win and Cierra Williams was 2-2 and also finished with two RBIs.
The Blue Jays host the COVID Classic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be an A and Gold-level tournament, with the majority of teams coming from Colorado.
Coach Jim West said it will be the highest level of competition in Gillette this summer. The Blue Jays are the only Wyoming team signed up so far. The GGFA and Prodigy-Eastern teams out of Colorado are co-hosting the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.