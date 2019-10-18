Cross-country
Sage Valley, Twin Spruce compete in local race
Both of Gillette’s junior high schools competed at the Morgan McLeland Memorial Race on Oct. 8 at Cam-plex Park.
There were 407 junior high runners competing in four races 3-kilometer (about 1.9 miles) races.
Twin Spruce eighth grader Avery DeWine led Gillette’s runners with a second place finish in a time of 13 minutes, 1 second.
Jayden Haugen, a Twin Spruce seventh grader, took third place in her race to lead both Sage Valley and Twin Spruce runners. She finished with a time of 13:45.
Twin Spruce’s boys were led by Corbin Branscom, a seventh grader who finished sixth with a time of 12:36.
Vinae Stillman, an eighth grader, had the highest finish of all the Sage Valley runners. She ran the race in 13:40 for fifth place. Seventh grader McKayla Ely took 13th in her race with a 14:31 time.
On the boys side, seventh grader Connor Phipps was 10th with a time of 12:47 for Sage Valley.
Nolan Hottell led the eighth grade Sage Valley boys with a time of 13:14, good for 19th place.
The Sage Valley team also competed at the Wright Invite earlier Oct. 5.
Stillman led the eighth grade girls with a fifth place finish and a time of 13:30.
Bradley Ekstrom, an eighth grader, led the boys with a seventh place finish and a time of 12:50. Behind him in ninth place was Phipps.
Ciara Coombs led the seventh grade girls with a time of 14:22 and a 19th place finish.
The Eagles have the district meet in Buffalo on Saturday.
Top finishers
Twin Spruce
Eighth grade girls: Avery DeWine, 13:01 (2nd), Makayla Mayer, 14:01 (12th), Madison Melinkovich, 14:18 (21st), Sarah Roll, 15:39, (34th), Payton Whitt, 15:59 (38th)
Seventh grade girls: Jayden Haugen, 13:45 (3rd); McKeelie Hink, 14:13 (10th); Kiara Sheehan, 14:49 (19th); Kierra Foss, 15:12 (29th); Kendra Jensen, 15:29 (41st)
Eighth grade boys: Nathan Frady, 13:32 (27th); Layne Hubert, 14:38 (48th); Russel Rankin, 17:52 (66th); Alex Ostrom, 18:09 (67th)
Seventh grade boys: Corbin Branscom, 12:36 (6th); Deacon Cain, 13:16 (18th); Lawson Lutgen, 13:54 (30th); Sean Schroyer, 14:48 (57th); Matthew Israelsen, 15:01 (64th)
Sage Valley
Eighth grade girls: Vinae Stillman, 13:40 (5th); Emily Fox, 14:05 (15th); Megan Doherty, 14:09 (16th); Grace Fox, 14:09 (16th); Adelaide Plett, 14:53 (27th)
Seventh grade girls: McKayla Ely, 14:31 (13th);Syrei Johnson, 15:13 (31st); Ciara Coombs, 15:38 (46th)
Clara Bourgeois, 15:46 (50th); Sadie Mason, 16:02 (55th)
Eighth grade boys: Nolan Hottell, 13:14 (19th); Zane Lechner, 13:57 (36th); Spencer Erickson, 14:05 (38th); Treyden Smith, 14:21 (44th); Wyatt Lewis, 14:33 (45th)
Seventh grade boys: Connor Phipps, 12:47 (10th); Bevan Evenson, 13:02 (15th); Patrick Hardesty, 13:16 (20th); Kaldon Hatzenbihler, 14:04 (33rd); Jake Nichols, 14:25 (43rd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.