None of us knew him. A few might’ve been close enough to get his autograph or watch him in person. But many, especially in the basketball community, claim some sort of personal impact in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death.
The night before, Bryant shared a headline with a rival on the court and friend off it, as LeBron James passed him as the No. 3 all-time scorer in NBA history. Sunday, the sports world was blitzed by headlines so surprising and outrageous that many at first believed the news must have been a cruel hoax.
Although Kobe’s NBA stardom was built over 1,000 miles away in Los Angeles, the news of his death, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a Sunday helicopter crash, was still emotional for many in Gillette.
Many local high school athletes might’ve only caught Kobe’s twilight years, but others grew up idolizing the Black Mamba and his relentless drive for excellence. It’s the same drive and dedication that Michael Jordan had to capture the prior generation.
The next generation
Kobe King-Hawea is a freshman on the Gillette College women’s basketball team and leads the Pronghorns in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Basketball is so important to her family that she was named after Kobe Bryant. Now she tries to live up to her namesake on the court.
“He’s someone I looked up to growing up, so it was kind of heart-breaking,” King-Hawea said about first hearing the news. “It doesn’t feel real right now.”
Her father Parlayne Hawea was from New Zealand and a basketball fanatic. He watched Bryant’s career in awe in the late 1990s from across the Pacific. He ensured that his daughter would know too.
In the early stages of King-Hawea’s basketball career growing up in New Zealand and Australia, she said she modeled her playing style after Bryant. She would watch highlight reels and recorded Lakers games, then tried to move like him in the driveway while shooting hoops with her siblings.
It helped her become one of the top young women basketball players in Australia and the first female athlete to receive a scholarship at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia.
King-Hawea has led the Pronghorns to a 20-2 overall record and a No. 21 national ranking so far this season and said watching Kobe Bryant highlight reels is still part of her pre-game routine. Maybe that’s why she can take over a game the way the five-time NBA champ could.
“He just improved basketball,” King Hawea said. “Not just as an athlete, but as a person, as a family man.”
Now King-Hawea acts as a living reminder of Bryant’s playing style. On any given home game at the Pronghorn Center, you can watch her drive left, feel the defense, step back, pull up and drain a deep jumper. It’s a smooth, natural-looking motion born of relentless practice.
As long as she’s playing, the essence of Kobe won’t truly be gone, she said.
“He’s never going to go away,” she said. “He’s always going to be remembered.”
Awe and shock
Trey Hladky, two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for Campbell County High School, is another Pronghorn who idolized the Lakers legend.
The first NBA game he watched featured Kobe Bryant, and the 8-year-old Hladky was hooked.
“He was my favorite ever since then,” Hladky said.
Bryant’s shot-making ability rivals anyone who has ever played the game in purple and gold, but his work ethic is the one thing Hladky tried to model the most after his NBA idol.
Hladky said he remembers the summer before his ninth grade year when he stayed up all night watching Bryant highlights. Then a little before 4 a.m., he hopped on his bike and got to the Rec Center just as the doors were opening to practice those moves for hours.
Hladky has accomplished a lot within the game of basketball — Player of the Year awards, broken records, state titles — and he said that somehow Kobe Bryant was there motivating him along the way.
“It’s crazy. For someone I’ve only seen in person one time, when I heard about it Sunday, it almost felt like I lost a family member, just because of how big of an impact he had on me,” Hladky said.
For those with hoop dreams like Hladky and King-Hawea, Bryant was a superhero of sorts. His unwavering confidence and success made him seem almost indestructible. His untimely death is a brutal reminder of how quickly life can be taken.
Passion for the game
“It’s like this immortal figure has become mortal and we’re all shocked,” said Estevan Sandoval, assistant coach for the Gillette College men’s basketball team.
Sandoval, 25, also grew up watching the Lakers legend. As a young kid in New Mexico, he remembers playing basketball in the living room with his dad saying “Kobe!” when he shot the ball.
He and his friends watched the Lakers every chance they could. Now a little over a decade later, Sandoval is an assistant college basketball coach who has a locker in his office with a pair of Kobe Bryant sneakers in it.
“You won’t find anybody else that has the love of the game like he did,” Sandoval said. “He was so passionate and some would even say crazy about it.”
Gillette native Nathan Schelling, the golf pro at Hay Creek Golf Club in Wright, posted a tribute to Bryant on Facebook with videos of the last game Bryant played in Denver.
Schelling, 26, is a lifelong Lakers fan, as is his father, and he said he would try to drive the five-plus hours to Denver at least once a year to see Bryant play.
“At a young age, probably 5, 6 years old, I remember getting a Bryant jersey and it was the best thing ever. And he was my idol from then on out,” Schelling said.
Schelling now coaches junior varsity basketball in Wright and said that his players were “pretty bummed out” at their first practice back Monday.
“People see the drive that he had, and obviously he was a good athlete and great basketball player. But I think it’s the way he went about it,” Schelling said about the impact of Kobe’s death. “It’s not just basketball. He was a good father and a good person to the community too.”
After retirement, it was through his daughters and their involvement in basketball that kept Bryant passionate about the sport. He, his daughter and the others were on their way to a youth game at the time of the crash.
“He had such a huge impact on the women’s game,” Gillette College women’s basketball coach Janie Rayback said. “His daughters played and he was such an advocate for women’s basketball. It’s just a huge loss to the sports world.”
Rayback said that she’s “never been affected by a celebrity death before until his.”
Thunder Basin High School boys basketball coach Rory Williams, who has coached his son Deegan since second grade, knows the joy that Bryant must’ve felt in the years after his retirement.
“I guarantee you that he was probably in the prime of his life when you talk about enjoyment,” Williams said. “I would be shocked if he said those five rings are more important than being able to coach your daughter at a youth basketball game with 20 people in the gym.
“That’s what it’s like being able to coach your kids and be able to spend time with your family. There’s nothing like it and he finally was able to do that.”
For Williams, the hardest part about the tragedy has been looking at it through the lens of a father. Bryant’s death was shocking, but the fact that his 13-year-old daughter, two of her teammates and their family members were on board is devastating.
Days later, few are able to fully process the fact that Kobe Bryant is gone. Even here in Gillette, Wyoming, — a place Bryant never stepped foot in — there are people mourning a man they never met.
