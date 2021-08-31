The Bolts had a handful of upperclassmen step up in the spotlight when it mattered most during Thunder Basin High School’s season-opening game against Cheyenne East.
First, it was Cade Ayers. Down 28-0 to the defending Class 4A state champions in the second quarter, quarterback Ryan Baker found Ayers on a 37-yard pass to put the Bolts in the redzone for the first time in the game.
The drive ended with a 12-yard touchdown strike from Baker to junior Kayden LaFromboise for Thunder Basin’s first points of the season.
The next senior to step up was Ethan Cox. After a successful two-point conversion by Thunder Basin made the score 28-8, Baker found Cox in the back of the endzone for a tough 8-yard touchdown grab to make the score 28-15.
Instead of rolling over after allowing four consecutive East touchdowns to start the game, the Bolts kept themselves alive with key plays to gain the momentum going into the locker room at halftime. The momentum carried over into the second half when Thunder Basin scored less than a minute and a half into the third quarter.
It was Baker’s time for a big play, capping the Bolts’ first drive of the second half with a 14-yard touchdown run to trim Cheyenne’s lead to 28-22. The following drive, senior Ryan Jordan stepped up and picked off East quarterback Gavin Goff to give the Bolts the ball right back.
Baker capitalized on the mistake by connecting with LaFromboise for his second passing touchdown of the game on a 51-yard catch and run. Twenty-eight minutes into the regular season, Thunder Basin took its first lead over Cheyenne 29-28.
With a huge season-opening win within grasp, senior Isaiah Haliburton put the Bolts’ fates in his hand on the ground. Haliburton pounded the ball outside against the East defense and gained positive yards on practically every play.
The Bolts drove 67 yards down the field and extended its lead with a 3-yard touchdown run by junior Nathan Zimmersheid. Haliburton ended the day with 32 carries for 213 yards, his longest going for 30 yards.
With a 36-28 lead, the Bolts defense stepped up again by forcing a turnover on downs and a punt on Cheyenne’s next two drives.
Ayers put the finishing touches on a thrilling comeback victory by knocking in a 33-yard field goal to extend the Bolts’ lead to 39-28. On the ensuing drive, Ayers picked off a Goff pass to allow Haliburton and the Thunder Basin offense to drain the majority of the remaining game clock.
East was able to score one last touchdown with 21 seconds left but the Bolts recovered the ensuing onside kick to retain possession. Baker made the final statement of the game by taking a three more snaps to kneel out the rest of the clock.
Baker ended the day 13 of 26 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns. LaFromboise led the receivers with three catches for 79 yards and two scores.
It was a game to remember to start the season for Thunder Basin. It was made even more gratifying knowing the last game the Bolts played at Okie Blanchard Stadium was a 29-15 loss to East in the state championship game last year.
East and Thunder Basin went into the first week of the regular season tied at No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings. Despite being tied in the rankings, Cheyenne was looked at by many across the state as a heavy favorite in Friday’s matchup.
“I enjoy being in that underdog role,” Baker said after Friday’s win. “It feels good coming back like that. It was pretty spectacular.
“We obviously don’t want to get in that situation again where we’re down like that but it shows how much heart and drive this team has.”
TBHS coach Trent Pikula went into Friday’s game with East knowing his team wasn’t favored to win. While he’s still not sure why Cheyenne was so heavily favored in the matchup, Pikula was excited to come away with a win against such a quality opponent to start the new year.
“People continue to doubt Thunder Basin and I don’t know why. But I love it when they do,” Pikula said after the game. “This is a good football team and I think we proved that tonight.”
The Bolts will play its home-opener against Rock Springs on Friday. Thunder Basin and the Tigers will play at 6 p.m. at TBHS.
After a big week one win got the attention of others from across the state, Thunder Basin will likely be one of the Class 4A favorites going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.