Campbell County High School junior Jefferson Neary pulled a spin move to the right of the basket, found a lane and elevated to score a layup with 7:10 left to play in the fourth quarter.
When he hit the ground, the Pronghorn Center crowd erupted because Neary had just clipped a double-digit Camels deficit to nine points against the visiting Thunder Ridge Titans from Idaho Falls, Idaho.
The highlight-reel move and basket couldn’t inspire a Camels’ comeback, however. Thunder Ridge scored a 3-pointer and two layups to answer Neary and put the game out of reach again.
“It felt like we had momentum at that point, but I think they came down and got a bucket and pretty much took the wind out of our sails,” said Camel sophomore point guard Luke Hladky.
The Titans kept a large lead for the rest of the game to beat the Camels (4-3) 57-40 in the opening game of the Energy Classic Basketball Invitational on Thursday at the Pronghorn Center.
“Defensively, we didn’t do a good job of keeping the ball out of the paint, which was one of our points of emphasis,” Camels coach Bubba Hladky said. “They got to the rim and finished, and when we’re not hitting shots they’re going to make runs.”
Campbell County started the game slowly with just one field goal in the first quarter — an early Austin Robertson 3-pointer. By the end of the first, the Titans led 20-4 (Quincy Wofford also hit a free throw for CCHS).
The CCHS offense twitched to life and outscored Thunder Ridge 13-7 in the second quarter to close the Titans’ lead to 27-17 at the half.
Campbell County 6-foot junior Tanner Lemm hit a 3-point bucket to open up the second half to close the gap to seven points, which would prove to be the closest the Camels would get to a comeback.
“A slow start, again. I’m putting that on myself. I need to get us into it. I’m turning the ball over,” Luke Hladky said. “Especially when you start out slow like that, we got to find a way to get our guys back into it.
Lemm led the Camels with 13 points and Hladky was second with 12.
“He’s a JYD: junk yard dog,” Bubba Hladky said about the tenacious playing style of Lemm. “He’s a JYD with a high intellect and a good skill set. He knows what’s going on and what our purpose is on offense and defense, and he gives everything he has.”
The Camels, who usually score several 3-pointers per game, only scored three as a team Thursday night after hitting 20 their previous game.
Neary and Luke Hladky, the leading sharpshooters on Campbell County, said they have noticed the scouting report done on them by other teams and are heavily defended. The two have had big games statistically to start the season. Neary recently broke the CCHS’ single game 3-point scoring record with 11, and Hladky tallied 39 points in that same game.
Neary only scored one basket and missed all five of his 3-point attempts against the Titans. He also left the game to have a back injury checked out in the first half.
“This is how it’s going to be the rest of the year. We’re going to get face-guarded,” Neary said. “Me and him are averaging almost 45 points combined, so every team knows who we are and they’re going to come out, and they’re scouting us.”
Titan senior forward Kayden Toldson led his team with 17 points. The Titans are in their second season as a program.
The Camels boys will play at 1:45 p.m. Friday in their second game of the Energy Classic against Miramonte High School, a team from Orinda, California.
