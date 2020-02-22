The Bolts had to withstand a 16-minute comeback effort from Sheridan on Saturday, but fended off their rival in the second half for a crucial 65-55 conference win.
The Thunder Basin boys basketball team saw a 33-24 halftime lead whittled to nothing in the third quarter, which set up a tight game for most of the fourth. Sheridan cut the lead to 52-51 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Bolts closed the game on a 13-4 run.
The win not only gives TBHS a firm hold on the No. 2 seed in the 4A northeast quadrant, it also was the first time the program has beaten the Broncs and was revenge for an overtime loss earlier in the season.
“I think our guys moved on from the tough loss a month ago and we definitely learned from it,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “Just to get our first win over Sheridan as a program was huge. … It’s just a good win.”
The Bolts grabbed their first piece of real momentum right as the first quarter was ending. Sophomore Deegan Williams brought the TBHS fans to their feet by making his defender stumble with a crossover, then they went wild as he nailed a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“That was just an energy boost,” Deegan Williams said. “We just got going and our energy was there the whole game.”
The 3 gave the Bolts a 20-16 lead going into the second quarter that stretched to nine points by halftime. Williams added six more points in the second quarter, including another triple, and senior Hayden Sylte made an acrobatic layup with 2:15 left to push TBHS to a 33-24 lead at the break.
Sheridan made its run in the third quarter and the lead quickly disappeared. The Broncs opened the half on a 12-2 run to lead 36-35.
“Our energy to start the second half was not very good. You can tell they wanted to drive the ball,” Rory Williams said. “We didn’t do very well rebounding or defending for a two- or three-minute stretch, but then we weathered that.”
A couple of Thunder Basin’s standout sophomores answered the bell, as Williams came back with an and-one layup to start a TBHS run. He had seven points in the final 3:25, while fellow sophomores McKale Holte and Andre Felton each added a deuce to regain some breathing room at 46-40.
A similar response by TBHS would be needed in the fourth.
Sylte and senior Blaine Allen both made 3-pointers in the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 52-45, then the TBHS offense went silent for the next three minutes.
The Broncs rattled off six straight points to close the gap to 52-51 before Williams and Holte came alive to put the game away.
“I think our energy was there the first time we played. We just didn’t finish the game and we finished this time,” Deegan Williams said. “This was a good example of finishing the game and I felt like we had control the whole time.”
The win carried plenty of weight, regardless of the opponent. But senior Mason Hamilton, who made three 3s in a row at one point in the first quarter, said there’s just something about beating Sheridan that feels right.
“It’s the greatest feeling. Any game finishing a close one like that feels good, but beating Sheridan just tops it off,” he said.
Between Hamilton’s nine first-quarter points, Williams’ 22 and Holte’s 17, the three combined for 48 of the team’s 65 points Saturday.
With the victory, the Bolts (15-6) have just one more game on their regular season schedule against an even closer rival. They host Campbell County High School at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
