Cheyenne Central High School beat Campbell County in four sets Saturday to end the Camels volleyball season.
At the Class 4A East Regional tournament at Cheyenne Central High School on Friday and Saturday, the Camels finished 2-3 in their matches, capped by a 3-1 loss to the Indians to fall out of the tournament and end their season.
“Our passing broke down a little bit, but they never quit fighting. They never quit playing together,” Camels coach Marcy Befus said of her team. “It’s disappointing. I didn’t want it to be over. I was hoping we could make it to state, but just fell a little bit short.”
The Campbell County volleyball team took a 3-0 loss to Laramie (25-17, 25-20, 25-23) in the first round of the tournament Friday.
The Camels fell to the consolation bracket to play Laramie, a team CCHS beat in straight sets earlier in the season. But Laramie’s 6-foot-2 sophomore Alexis Stucky, an all-state player as a freshman who missed the first match with the Camels, was back and playing at full strength, Befus said.
The Camels regrouped, came back Saturday morning and took a 3-0 victory (26-24, 25-13, 25-23) over Cheyenne South to keep their state tournament hopes alive. Azia Fichter notched 26 digs in the match.
In the win-or-go-home game against Cheyenne Central later in the day, Campbell County gave up the first two sets 25-19, 25-16, won the third 25-23, then dropped the final set 25-17. Lauren Lacey finished the match with 35 assists.
The loss ended the Camels season in Befus’ first year at the helm.
Senior Breckyn Percifield and junior Shaelea Milliron led the Camels over the weekend with 26 kills each.
Looking ahead, Befus said there are plans for camps and practices, but for now it’s best for everyone to take some time off.
“Everybody needs to kind of step away and recharge the batteries a little bit,” Befus said. “I’m excited about the future. I think we’ve got great things coming up. I saw great things from the JV, sophomore and freshman teams.
“Disappointing that we didn’t move on to state, but I also see a pretty bright future for us as well.”
