After starting the season 2-9, the Campbell County High School girl’s basketball team is 2-0 in conference play with a pair of wins this weekend.
On Friday, Campbell County (4-9) beat Casper-Natrona County in Casper 48-41 to begin the conference schedule, then topped rival Sheridan 63-53 on Saturday at home.
The two wins were a welcome change in pace for the Camels, who hadn’t won since the first two games of the season.
“Definitely a confidence booster,” Camel junior Liv Castellanos said Saturday. “(We’ve been) really working on boxing out, less turnovers, and I definitely think that helped the past two games. We just have to keep that up.”
During Saturday’s game, the Camels went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter to build a 19-6 lead.
At halftime, they led 31-23.
The Camels took their largest lead, 18 points, late in the third quarter when Castellanos hit three straight 3-pointers, draining the final one for a 48-30 advantage. The Broncs began to fight their way back into the game, and with 3:19 to play, Annie Mitzel drew a foul and drained both free throws to cut the deficit to 57-49.
CCHS held on by hitting enough free throws, fouling little and limiting turnovers in the final minutes.
Camel coach Mitch Holst called it a “B- or C+” finish to the game. They didn’t play their best, but it was enough.
“It’s hard to duplicate that, hard to duplicate it in practice,” Holst said about learning to finish off a game. “But you know what? We did enough. I was glad that we took a step in the right direction.”
Freshman guard Maddie Robertson led the Camels with 16 points. She hit five 3s plus a free throw. Castellanos was second with 13 points.
CCHS junior Shaelea Milliron and sophomore Maddie Jacobson each recorded double-doubles. Milliron had 11 rebounds and 12 points, and Jacobson had 11 rebounds and 10 points.
“I did pretty good. I just stepped up and did what I got to do: box out and rebound. Being the tallest kid on the court, you kind of have too,” said the 6-foot-1 Jacobson.
She played in just two quarters last season “a minute each game,” she said. This season, she’s the team’s top rebounder with more than 100 so far.
“I got to work on rebounding more. I’m good, but I could be better. I’ve got to work on dribbling and pretty much everything,” she said.
The Camels stole the ball 17 times as a team, while the Broncs notched five steals.
In Friday’s game against Casper-Natrona County, the Camels defeated the Fillies 48-41.
Milliron led with 18 points, Castellanos had 11, and Jacobson recorded another double-double with 12 boards and 10 points.
“As a team, we’ve been talking more, just trusting in each other and being where we need to be,” Jacobson said. “We’ve just picked it up from the last few games we’ve had.”
Campbell County hosts Thunder Basin High School at 6 p.m. Friday.
