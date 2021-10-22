For the first time since 2019, the Campbell County High School football team will participate in the Class 4A football playoffs.
The Camels put the finishing touches on the regular season with an impressive 33-6 win over Kelly Walsh in Casper on Friday night. The win pushed the Camels' record to 4-5 and clinched the No. 6 seed for the quarterfinals.
"It's a game that we were really looking forward to, especially after the last five years," CCHS coach Andrew Rose said. "This had pretty big playoff implications for us and our kids answered the call and played really well."
Campbell County was led by freshman quarterback Mason Drube, who threw four touchdown passes against the Trojans. Senior running back Will Miller also found the end zone for the Camels in the fourth quarter.
The Camel defense had a huge night against Kelly Walsh. Campbell County recovered four fumbles in the first two quarters of the game.
The Camels took an early 7-0 lead after Drube connected with senior Brady Tompkins on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 3:14 left in the first quarter. Campbell County extended the lead to 14-0 when Drube found Tompkins for the second time in the end zone.
The momentum carried over into the second quarter for the Camels and Drube connected with senior tight end Logan Dymond for a 3-yard score to make it 20-0 after a missed extra point attempt.
The Trojans were able to score on a field goal as time expired to trim the lead to 20-3 going into the locker room at halftime.
Kelly Walsh scored the first points of the second half on another field goal to make it 20-6 but it was all Campbell County the rest of the way.
Drube threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Dymond with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. After a failed fake-punt by Kelly Walsh, the Camels found the end zone one last time on a 5-yard touchdown run by Will Miller to bring the game to its final score of 33-6.
It was only Drube's second game playing as the full-time quarterback for the Camels. Previously Drube was splitting snaps with sophomore Aidan Dorr before Dorr went down with an ankle injury two weeks ago.
"He showed a lot more patience and he used his legs a lot better," Rose said. "He was a lot wiser and he really looked like he belonged back there this go around and I'm excited for him."
The Camels will face the defending champions of Cheyenne East in the first round of the playoffs Friday in Cheyenne, according to Wyoming-football.com. Campbell County nearly upset the Thunderbirds in the regular season, losing 27-21 last month.
"We're excited to be able to obviously be able to play another game," Rose said. "That's the main goal is to play in November and to just keep winning games that we're more than capable of winning.
"I think this is a good shot for redemption for us against a really good team."
