For the third time in his four-year stint at Thunder Basin High School, varsity football coach Trent Pikula will be coaching in the annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl.
The game, an all-star contest featuring graduated seniors, is made up of players voted by head coaches across the state. Last year’s game was canceled because of COVID-19, the first year the game wasn’t played since 1974.
This year’s 47th edition of the game is scheduled for June.
While he didn’t get the full Shrine Bowl experience last year, Pikula is looking forward to collaborating with some of the best coaches in the state, as well as working with the most talented prep football players in Wyoming.
“It’s cool,” Pikula said. “I guess it’s a testament to our program. It tells the coaches around the state that what we’re doing is a good thing and we must be doing something right if I’m fortunate enough to get chosen to coach.
“It’s a really neat experience and I’m happy to do it again.”
Matt McFadden of Cody High School was named head coach of the North team while Brent Walk of Mountain View High School will coach the South squad. McFadden selected Pikula to assist him on the North team.
Pikula has been the only head coach at Thunder Basin since the school opened in 2017. In his four seasons, Pikula has compiled a 34-11 record and has finished state runner-up in Class 4A the last two seasons.
The Bolts lost to Cheyenne East 29-15 in November’s state championship game. Thunder Basin finished the season with the state’s No. 2 offense and No. 2 defense.
“As far as the experience itself, the lead-up to the game is fun with the practices and being able to as coaches pick each other’s brains,” Pikula said of the Shrine Bowl. “The kids can enjoy each other’s company the whole week.”
Several Thunder Basin players could be selected to the Shrine Bowl, including Pikula’s son, Jaxon, who was second in 4A in rushing with 1,885 yards and led the state in rushing touchdowns with 19.
While Pikula said it would be special to coach some of his own graduating players one last time, one of the best parts of the experience is interacting with other talent he’s heard about or coached against.
“The cool thing is it’s not just our kids, but it’s the kids that you coach against all year long,” Pikula said. “Those are the kids that you can build some relationships with.”
Pikula remembers coaching 2018 Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year Parker Christensen of Sheridan in the Shrine Bowl. Christensen went on to the University of Wyoming, where he was a fullback and tight end as a redshirt freshman.
“That was a really cool experience because you go against him for all those years and then you get to know the kid and he’s just real humble,” Pikula said. “You get to know those kids from other cities, and it’s also fun to be able to coach your own kids one more time.”
The game is only a part of the Shrine Bowl experience. The whole week is planned out with activities that include a bus trip to Salt Lake City to visit the Shriners Hospital for Children.
The hospital trip can be life-changing for players and coaches, said Pikula, who visited last in 2019.
“The trip to Utah to see the Shriners Hospital is a humbling experience, and I think if you ask anybody who has ever gone it just makes these kids feel so much more fortunate with what they have and what they’re able to do each and every day,” Pikula said. “The kids get to talk to another kid who is missing a leg or a kid who has been in the hospital more than they haven’t.”
The next step for the coaching staffs is to review player nominations submitted by high school coaches. The team rosters will be announced in the coming week, according to WyoPrep.com.
This year’s Shrine Bowl is scheduled to be played June 12 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
