Football
Twin Spruce 8th grade A beats Sheridan 30-0
The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade A football team beat Sheridan on Tuesday by a score of 30-0.
Danny Carsrud led the Warriors with 104 rushing yards and a touchdown. Patrick Lynch added 46 rushing yards with a touchdown and added 67 passing yards, connecting with Trenton Rosenau for a 52-yard touchdown.
The Warriors defense held the Broncs to 53 yards of total offense. Zach Wofford made a huge play by returning an interception 85 yards for a touchdown.
Twin Spruce 7th grade Gold splits 2 games
The Twin Spruce Junior High seventh grade Gold football team lost to Sheridan 12-6 last Saturday before bouncing back with a convincing win 28-13 against rival Sage Valley on Tuesday.
Against Sage Valley, Dane Wasson, Tyler Rambo and Andrew Tilton all scored rushing touchdowns while Mason Mastellar threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to James Hahn.
Twin Spruce beats Buffalo by 2 TDs
The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade A football team beat Buffalo 14-0 Thursday.
Garret Heather scored the first touchdown with a 17-yard interception return. Rylan Robertson also scored on a one-yard touchdown run.
The Warriors defense allowed just 121 yards on defense and just three passing yards.
Leading rushers for Twin Spruce were Michael Biggs (94 yards), Danny Carsrud (82) and Trenton Rosenau (76 yards).
Sage Valley beats Sheridan 18-8
The Sage Valley Junior High eighth grade A and B football teams hosted Sheridan last Saturday.
The A team beat the Broncs 18-8. Quarterback Mason Drube scored on a 42-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Alexander and also added a rushing touchdown from 18 yards out.
Running back Cort Catlin added an insurance touchdown at the end and Drube forced a fumble on defense to win the game.
The B team beat Sheridan 14-2. Lucas LaFramboise scored on a 5-yard run and Owen Murray also scored on a 22-yard run. Emmett Mai tallied two interceptions on the day.
Volleyball
Sage Valley team beats Hulett, loses to Upton
The Sage Valley eighth grade B team played a doubleheader against Hulett and Upton on Monday.
Sage Valley started the night with a 25-13 and 25-20 win over Hulett. Kiera Cooper led the team with 10 aces.
Sage Valley went on to play Upton, losing closely by a score of 25-20 and 25-22.
The team is starting to play well together, coach Jason Hedrix said.
Sage Valley 8th A wins first game of season
The Sage Valley Junior High eighth grade A volleyball team traveled to Sheridan on Tuesday, beating the Broncs 25-16, 25-23 and 15-11.
The Eagles were led in serves by Isabella Banner-Conklin, Kalissa Terrell and Sophie Angelos, who all had nine, and Taylee Cundy with eight. Anaiya Roberts led the team in kills with five.
Cundy, Terrell and Avery Schroeder each had three blocks.
Sage Valley 8th grade B wins at rival Sheridan
The Sage Valley eighth grade B volleyball team defeated Sheridan on the road 25-20, 25-22 and 16-14.
It was the team’s best game so far this season, coach Jason Hedrix said.
