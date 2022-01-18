No. 1-ranked Bolts boys beat Lakota Tech 55-41
The No. 1-ranked boys team in Class 4A returned to the court for the first time since December on Saturday, beating Lakota Tech of South Dakota 55-41 in Spearfish.
The Bolts took a slim 12-10 lead into the second quarter before pulling away with a 36-29 lead at the halftime break. Lakota Tech kept the game close in the third quarter but Thunder Basin was able to pull away in the final quarter and close out the game 55-41.
The win pushes the Bolts to 9-2 on the season.
No. 3-ranked Bolts girls improve to 8-3
The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team improved to 8-3 on the season with a pair of wins over the weekend. The Bolts beat Green River 43-30 at home Friday and beat Pine Ridge of South Dakota 66-8 Saturday in Spearfish.
The Bolts got off to a slow start against Green River on Friday and were held scoreless through the first 11 minutes of the game. After trailing 12-8 at halftime, the Bolts scored 35 points in the second half and outscored the Wolves 16-8 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
Against Pine Ridge, the Bolts excelled both offensively and defensively to cruise to a big 66-8 win. Tthe Bolts held Pine Ridge scoreless in the second half and outscored their opponent 35-0 in the final two quarters.
Camel boys drop to 3-7 with pair of losses
The Campbell County High School boys basketball team fell to 3-7 on the season with a pair of losses in the Sacred Hoops/Campbell Lending Group High School Classic tournament this weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota.
The Camels lost to Rapid City Stevens 79-57 on Friday and 72-64 to Rapid City Central on Saturday.
Against Stevens, the Camels dug an early hole and trailed 20-12 after the first quarter. Stevens extended its lead to 20 points going into halftime and held the lead for the final two quarters to seal the win.
On Saturday, Campbell County battled with Central through all four quarters but ultimately came up short in the loss. The Camels overcame a 12-point deficit after the first quarter to trim Central’s lead to five but couldn’t consistently hit shots to take the lead.
Camel girls drop two games in Spearfish
The Campbell County High School girls basketball team dropped a pair of games during the Sacred Hoops/Campbell Lending Group High School Classic tournament this weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota.
The Camels lost 74-38 to Rapid City Stevens on Friday and 53-39 to Rapid City Central on Saturday.
Against Stevens, Campbell County fell behind early and trailed 34-18 going into halftime. In the second half, the Camels were outscored 40-20 to drop its sixth game of the season.
Campbell County came back Saturday and battled with Central before falling behind late in the fourth quarter. The Camels erased an eight-point deficit going into the second quarter and trailed by just one point going into halftime.
Central took advantage of a handful of turnovers late in the fourth to close the game out with a 14-point lead.
Bolts go 3-1 at Border Wars in Sheridan
The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team had a strong showing and finished 3-1 against four Montana schools at the Border Wars tournament in Sheridan on Saturday. The Bolts beat Billings Senior 40-33, Billings Skyview 46-28 and Laurel 47-36 and lost to Billings West 43-28.
Four Bolts went undefeated over the weekend. Lane Catlin was 4-0 at 285 pounds, Dillon Glick was 4-0 at at 195 pounds, Aden Jorgensen went 4-0 at 182 pounds and Antonio Avila went 4-0 at 126 pounds.
Campbell County finished 1-3 at the Border Wars tournament. The Camels beat Laurel 42-39 and lost to Billings West 63-16, Billings Skyview 41-33 and Billings Senior 55-24.
