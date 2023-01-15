Thunder Basin’s Chay Stevens throws Powell’s Alison LeBlanc to the mat in the girls 120-pound weight class Saturday, Dec. 17,2022, during the Pat Weede Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Cam-plex in Gillette.
The Thunder Basin wrestling team had a déjà vu result from Friday and Saturday's tournament in Miles City, Montana. The Bolts came in second in the Cowboy Invitational behind first-places finishes from Antonio Avila and Lane Catlin — exactly like last weekend.
Avila won his weight class in a major decision against Gage McGillvray 16-4. Catlin won the 285-pound weight class with a fall victory over teammate Dillon Glick.
