The Campbell County High School boys soccer team split its first two conference games of the season at home this weekend. The Camels lost to Laramie 2-1 on Friday and beat Cheyenne South 4-0 on Saturday.
Against the Plainsmen, Joey Von Aschwege scored the Camels lone goal off an assist by Ever Leyva. Brady Tompkins finished the game with 17 saves in net for Campbell County.
The Camels bounced back Saturday to earn its first win of the season over the Bison. Josue Angulo put the Camels up 1-0 just 2 minutes into the game with a goal assisted by Von Aschwege.
Leyva gave Campbell County a 2-0 lead with a goal assisted by Wyatt Herther 13 minutes into the game. Eleven minutes later, Von Aschwege put the Camels up 3-0 with his second goal of the weekend.
Campbell County's defense held strong in the second half to complete the shutout. Von Aschwege scored the game's final goal with 7 minutes left in the second half to push the Camels lead to 4-0.
The win puts the Camels at 1-2 on the year and 1-1 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the field next weekend for a home conference game with Sheridan.
The Camels will host the Broncs at 6 p.m. Friday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.