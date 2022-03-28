Michael Coleman wasn’t in the mood to eat dinner Sunday night.
Coleman, the former head coach of the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team, sat in a booth in the lobby of the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Gillette Conference Center. He watched a dozen of his former players eat chicken wings and pizza while he sat at a corner table by himself.
Coleman decided to a make a phone call just after 8 p.m. He put the call on speaker phone and started talking to his priest.
“I was relieved of my coaching duties this afternoon,” Coleman said slowly. “Me and the rest of my staff were fired this afternoon. That’s why I wasn’t at the service this morning.”
The priest started to pray through the phone. Coleman bowed his head, nodding up and down to the sound of his voice. Coleman was asking his priest for answers to an endless list of questions.
Coleman and his two assistant coaches were fired after coaching just two games in Gillette. He was hired in October by former Mustangs owner Keith Russ, who sold the Mustangs to local attorney Steven Titus last week.
Titus’s first move as the new Mustangs owner was to rehire Del Shelstad as general manager and CEO of the team. Shelstad was given a minority percentage of stake in the organization, Titus said.
The new ownership team of Titus and Shelstad didn’t wait long to start making changes. Less than 24 hours after the Mustangs second loss of the season, the owners fired the team’s entire coaching staff.
“We looked at the footage of last night’s game and last week’s game and evaluated the coaching performances in both games,” Titus said. “We didn’t hire coach Coleman or his staff. We decided since the season was still so young, we wanted to make a change to make sure we can contend for a championship this year.”
The Mustangs lost their first league game of the season 43-42 to the Southwest Kansas Storm earlier this month. Wyoming’s first home game was a 40-38 preseason loss to the Dallas Prime this weekend.
“Winning is everything,” Titus said. “It’s a combination of a lot of things. You need the right coach, the right players, the right staff and the right fans. If one of those pieces is missing, then we’re not going to win. Del and I feel like if we have the right coach, we have all the other right pieces together.
“With league play coming up, it’s important to get our bearings on right away. We just didn’t believe our winning formula included coach Coleman.”
Coleman claimed he was never given a reason for the firing. The team posted the news of his firing on Facebook before meeting with him in person, he added.
“The lives that are affected aren’t just ours as coaches,” Coleman said. “It affects the players and the trajectory of their careers as well as the people in the community that bought into this.”
Coleman declined to comment further until he returns home to Florida out of fear of retaliation. Coleman’s wife, Natalie, said the decision to put the news on Facebook first was like “someone spitting in their face.”
“Obviously he was disappointed,” Natalie said. “He was hurt, as expected. They really need to understand that this was a poor business decision. It was not well thought out. It was not professional.”
Coleman claimed Shelstad refused to pay for his plane ticket home, which he said was part of his contract. He also claims his salary for the entire season was guaranteed, but Shelstad refuted that, saying Wyoming is an at-will employment state, meaning he is no longer owed his salary.
Before he was fired, Coleman said he was using all the money from his paychecks to help pay for his son’s treatment for stage four head and neck cancer.
Shelstad did not respond to phone calls before print deadline.
“I haven’t seen coach Coleman’s contract, but we plan on honoring every part of his contract,” Titus said. “We plan on fulfilling whatever our contractual obligations are to coach Coleman and the rest of his staff.”
A search for a new coaching staff started Sunday, Titus said. Interviews with coaches around the country were conducted all day Sunday, the same day Coleman and his staff were fired.
Shelstad has been leading the search for the Mustangs new leadership.
“Del and I are on the same page,” Titus said. “I trust his decision-making process. We’re willing to invest anything we can into this team to make sure we’re winning national championships for Gillette and for the state of Wyoming.”
One of the worst parts of losing his job is seeing his players stuck in limbo while they await a new coaching staff, Coleman said. He started recruiting players to play in Gillette when he was hired in October and now the players will be without him just two games into the season.
“It’s going to be tough to wake up tomorrow and realize coach Coleman isn’t going to be here,” lineman AJ Anderson said. “He was still trying to figure out the depth chart and figure out what he was trying to accomplish. The fact that they didn’t give him the time to do that, it hurts.”
Like Coleman, Anderson was devastated when he heard the news Sunday. He left his three kids behind — two 2-year-old twin boys and a 4-year-old daughter — to play football for Coleman in Gillette.
“He cared so much about the community here,” Anderson said. “The fact that they let him go when we just arrived here, it hurts. Think about the stories of all the kids he got to come play football here. We have kids here who never thought they’d play football again or who were on their last strike and didn’t know where to go and he found them.
“He’s a God-fearing man who cares greatly about the community and he was always trying to get us closer with the people here. To have someone like that taken away hurts because you can’t say the next person coming in is going to do what he did.”
Seeing how quickly the head coach can lose his job makes a player like Anderson fear for his own job security in Gillette.
“It’s a tough message because how can you take away a man that puts in everything for the community and his players?” Anderson said. “He made sure we got what we needed day in and day out. He’s pushing for me personally to get to the NFL and for me to personally have a better situation.
“I left my kids to play for him. To see him go out the way he did, it’s just tough, man.”
Natalie shared a similar fear for her husband’s former players. Coleman was offered the job in Gillette to help grow the team’s 25-man roster into a staple in the community.
“If they did this to the head coach, what are they going to do to the players?” Natalie said. “These are athletes who are trying to get to higher levels in life. You have to treat people accordingly.”
The Mustangs are expecting to announce the team’s new coaching staff Monday or Tuesday, Titus said. Wyoming will return to the field against the Omaha Beef (1-1) this weekend.
The Mustangs and Beef will play at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.