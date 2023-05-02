CCHS Girls Soccer Vs. TBHS
Buy Now

Campbell County senior Ainsley Hokanson jumps to head the ball against Thunder Basin’s Attie Westrbook at Campbell County High School in Gillette on April 13. The Camels were tied 2-2 against South on Friday before the game was stopped ahead of overtime.

 Ed Glazar

Campbell County High School defeated Sheridan for the second time this season, winning 3-1 on the road on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.