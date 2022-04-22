A pair of Thunder Basin High School athletes won two events apiece during the Dan Hansen Invitational track and field meet Thursday in Sheridan.
Gabby Mendoza swept the hurdle events for the Bolts girls and Steven Mansheim swept the hurdles events for the boys. No team scores were recorded for the meet.
Mendoza won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.95 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.42. Mansheim won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.74 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.29.
The Bolts had several other girls finish in the top 5 of their respective events. Jayden Friedly (12.92), Kailynne Fitzpatrick (13.18) and Mendoza (13.35) finished third, fourth and fifth respectively in the 100-meter dash.
In the 800-meter run, Rylee Brandon finished second with a time of 2 minutes, 23.93 seconds, Madison Lubben finished fourth with a time of 2:34.66 and Abby Arnold finished fifth with a time of 2:37.25. Arnold finished third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:36.33 and Kyrie Garrison finished third in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches.
Friedly finished second behind Mendoza in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.02 and Katelyn Mansheim finished fifth in the same event with a time of 54.32. Friedly finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.47.
On the boys side, Jesse Lujan finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (16.53), Kayden LaFramboise finished third in the 200-meter dash (23.13) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.73) and Carter Matthews finished fifth in the 3200-meter run (11:09.25).
The Bolts will return to Sheridan next week for the Gary Benson Invite on Tuesday. Thunder Basin will host the Basin Nation Invite next Friday at TBHS.
