The Campbell County High School boys basketball team dropped its second game of the weekend 88-54 to No. 5-ranked Cheyenne Central on Saturday at CCHS.
The Camels fell behind early and the Indians took a 24-10 lead into the second quarter before going into the halftime break with a 41-29 lead. In the second half, Central outscored Campbell County 47-25 to hold onto the win.
Senior Austin Crimm led the Camels in scoring with 17 points, followed by freshman Rylan Robertson with 12 and freshman Mason Drube with seven. Nathanial Talich led the Indians with 26 points.
The loss puts the Camels at 3-14 on the season and 0-7 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the court for a pair of conference games next weekend.
The Camels will play on the road in Sheridan on Friday before hosting Kelly Walsh for senior night Saturday afternoon.
