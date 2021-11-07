The Gillette Wild junior hockey team continued its undefeated start to the season with a pair of road wins over the Bozeman Icedogs in Montana this weekend.
The Wild beat Bozeman 5-3 on Friday before finishing the sweep with a 9-4 win on Saturday.
In game one, Carson Kuche started the scoring with his ninth goal of the season off assists by Zack Slinger and Tucker Lien midway through the first period. Declan Young gave the Wild a 2-0 lead with his 17th goal off assists by Caleb Sanborn and Isaac Young.
Bozeman scored the only two goals in the second period before starting the scoring in the third period to take a 3-2 lead. But the Wild scored the final three goals of the game to seal the win 5-3.
Kuche scored his second goal of the game off assists by Tristan Baker and Nate Fanning before Tucker Lien gave Gillette the lead off assists by Nicolas Dellibovi and Alex Duchemin late in the third period.
Fanning scored a big insurance goal for the Wild off assists by Ian Richards and Baker with just over a minute left in the game. Jack Orchard earned the win in net for the Wild with 22 saves on 25 shots.
In game two, Bozeman took an early 1-0 lead in the first period but the Wild responded with goals by Brock Trboyevich (assisted by Sanborn and Declan Young) and Slinger (assisted by Saizha Norwegian and Lien) to take a 2-1 lead.
Bozeman tied the game 2-2 early in the second period but Zack Slinger gave the Wild the lead right back with his second goal of the game assisted by Declan Young and Norwegian.
Declan Young scored four consecutive goals for the Wild between the second and third period. His first goal of the game was assisted by Richards and Slinger, his second assisted by Isaac Young and Fanning, his third assisted by Sanborn and Easton Apodaca and his fourth assisted by Baker and Sanborn.
Sky Solig gave the Wild a 8-3 lead in the third period with his seventh goal of the season assisted by Trboyevich and Will Blake before Sanborn closed out the scoring with a goal assisted by Baker and Trboyevich.
Jake Turek was the winning goaltender for Gillette with 17 saves on 20 shots. The Wild out-shot Bozeman 50-21.
Gillette (16-0) will return to the ice for a pair of home games against the Great Falls Americans (9-5-2-1) this weekend. The Wild will host the Americans at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
