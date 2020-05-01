Brian Wenig had a feeling a hole-in-one was coming. He didn’t know the specific day or hole, but the year is right.
Wenig, 62, had made two aces before Wednesday, and they came like clockwork. The first time he joined the hole-in-one club was in 1990 in Buffalo. Then he did it again in 2005 at Sheridan’s Powder Horn Golf Club.
So naturally, Wenig had patiently waited for that 15-year cycle between aces to circle around again.
That was Wednesday.
“I kind of had a feeling I was going to get one,” Wenig said. “I’d been joking for a long time that I’d make one every 15 years and here we are.”
Wenig’s third hole-in-one came on the par-3 ninth hole at Gillette Golf Club. It was the final tee shot of his second trip around the nine-hole course with playing partner Ryne Goodnough — 149 yards out with the clubhouse standing on the hill above the green.
Wenig grabbed an 8 iron from his bag and lofted what he called “a good-looking shot” that faded right toward the flag. The ball took two or three bounces on the green before rolling just out of Wenig’s view and into the hole.
“I just thought it was a decent shot. I didn’t really think about it, until (Goodnough) said, ‘It went in,’” Wenig said.
Wenig responded with, “No it didn’t.” Then they drove their carts to the hole and “there it was,” Wenig said.
The tradition after a hole-in-one is to buy the bar a round of drinks at the clubhouse. But Wenig had to improvise because the inside of the bar is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Two other people he knew were at the golf course, along with Goodnough. So Wenig bought a six-pack at the door of the clubhouse bar and shared a toast with them.
“I had to buy somebody a drink,” Wenig said.
Wenig often joked about the 15-year cycle of holes-in-one with his playing partners and somewhere deep, he felt there was a truth to the prophecy.
“Every time I come to a hole, especially in 2020, I think, ‘Maybe I’ll get it this time,’” Wenig said.
Wenig has never been known as a finesse player.
For years, he was known locally for winning long drive competitions with moon shots that traveled between 350 and 370 yards. But that was back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Wenig said he’s still a bogey golfer, even though he’s “lost a solid 150 yards” off his drive. Some skills may have diminished, but the ultra-rare aces have been falling into the cup like clockwork — even if it’s “a slow clock,” as Wenig puts it.
“I’d be 77 for the next one, so we’ll see,” Wenig said. “Maybe on one of those par 3 courses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.