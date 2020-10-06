Swimming and diving
Camels finish 3-1 over the weekend
The Campbell County High School swimming and diving team went 3-1 in the pool over the weekend.
Both the Camels and the Thunder Basin Bolts traveled to Sheridan on Friday night for a triangular meet. Campbell County beat Thunder Basin 120-58 and Sheridan 103-76.
The Bolts lost to the host Broncs 123-50.
Campbell County’s swimming weekend wasn’t over then, as they traveled to Casper to compete in a quad meet against Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Sheridan on Saturday.
Campbell County beat Natrona County 134-46 and fell to Kelly Walsh 90-86.
Hockey
Gillette Wild outscore Helena Bighorns 6-2
The Gillette Wild hockey team got off to a good start this season with two big road wins against the Helena Bighorns.
The Wild beat the Bighorns 3-1 both Friday and Saturday nights to start the season 2-0. Leading in points for Gillette were forwards Declan Young (4), Mitchell Veckich (3) and Austin Newson (3).
The Wild will travel again this weekend to face the Yellowstone Quake on Friday and Saturday. The puck drops at 7:30 each night.
Gillette’s first home game is Oct. 16 against the Great Falls Americans.
— News Record Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.