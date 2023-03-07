Gillette Wild’s Anthony Foster puts a move on goalie Axel Rosenlund before firing the puck into the back of Bozeman’s net Saturday night at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette. The Wild shut down Bozeman 5-1 on Friday and 8-1 on Saturday.
The Gillette Wild wrapped up the regular season with 75 points, tied for third-best in the North American Tier 3 Hockey League after two wins to close out the season against the Bozeman Icedogs.
Gillette won its last two games 5-1 on Friday and 8-1 on Saturday. As the playoffs start, the momentum created in the final week — and from splitting against Helena — has the Wild players feeling good about where they stand within the NA3HL.
