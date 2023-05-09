It’s still hard for Marcy Befus to believe it happened, even as she’s on the other side of her cancer diagnosis.
Befus is a PE teacher at Campbell County and has been a coach her entire life. She was an athlete in Riverton before becoming a teacher and coach. Few have dedicated their lives to high school sports in Wyoming like Befus has.
She isn’t sure her parents forgave her for moving to Gillette. The Gillette they know is one that runs up scores and dominates the sports world in the state. She has seen a different side of the town. She knows the dedication that it takes and how the kids of Gillette earned their championships. The town has become a part of her.
As a teacher and a coach, seeking control is natural. A teacher controls a lesson plan and the class. A coach controls practices, schemes and roster decisions. To say that Befus is accustomed to being in control is an understatement.
“As a three sport athlete, as a competitor, I felt pretty tough, resilient,” she said. “This one was tough. The hardest part was not being able to finish the school year.”
So when she wasn’t the one in control, when she had to rely on others, it was difficult. Coupled with setbacks, surgeries and infections, Befus was out of her element. She was set to retire at the end of the school year, but with all of the complications she decided to finish early with a long-term substitute teacher. It hurt to not be able to finish how she wanted.
Befus works as an event coordinator for Campbell County. Her job is to help out whenever and wherever she can at track meets, basketball and softball games and anything else that activities director Zach Schmidt could need help with.
In a vacuum, the radiation treatments weren’t overly difficult. Each one took about 10 minutes to complete. Most of the time it took her longer to get ready for the appointment than to go through the treatment. But the emotional and mental roadblock of having to go every single day was taxing. She’s zapped.
When she’s struggled, she’s felt the support from the community.
When Befus finished her final radiation treatment, her family surprised her at the building. When she saw all of them there to support her, she became emotional. The moment was like she could breathe again. An albatross had been lifted from her neck.
Her daughter took a video of Befus ringing the bell, a symbol that she had completed treatment. At first, Befus wasn’t pleased that there was a video, but at the same time she understood how important the moment was for the family other than her. They needed to see her ring that bell just as much as she needed to. After months of seeing their mom and grandma be tired and not her typical self, they needed to see the visual of her coming out of the other side.
“She needed to know that her momma is okay,” Befus said.
She rang the bell last Monday, the first day of the month. It was her last radiation treatment, and the grin on her face in the moment is memorable. Four days later, she’s at Energy Capital Sports Complex, working the scoreboard at the Campbell County softball game against Laramie. As she walks around before the second game of the doubleheader, a Thunder Basin parent stops her and tells her that she should be resting.
But after months of being tired and, in her opinion, not being up to do her job, it’s nice to be outside. It feels good to help out and do her duties for the school. Most importantly, Befus is in control. It’s not over, she still has a daily pill to take for the next few years, but for the first time in a while she is in control.
And where else would she be than at high school sports?
