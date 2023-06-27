The Gillette Roughriders split a doubleheader home series against the Cheyenne Sixers at home on Tuesday.
Gillette won the first game, a walk-off comeback victory, and almost completed a second comeback to win the non-conference game. It was the first time in the past 11 matchups against the Sixers the Roughriders won.
"It's good that with this group here, for these guys to know they can beat them and can play really well twice with them and have the chance to beat them twice," coach Nate Perleberg said. "That was one of the better comeback wins I've ever been a part of."
The Roughriders and the Sixers are the two top American Legion teams in the state, both having a 6-1 conference record and are the only two with 40 wins (no other team has 30).
Game 1 — Roughriders 5 Sixers 4
The Roughriders and the Sixers are the two best teams in the state in large part due to the pitching staffs on the two teams. On Tuesday, both games were a clinic in pitching.
Riley Schilling started on the mound for the Roughriders. In five innings of work, he threw four strikeouts to four hits allowed and two walks.
As successful as Schilling was early in the game, so too was Sixers' pitcher Braden Pearson. After a first-inning run in which shortstop Seth Petersen stole home when Cory Schilling was caught stealing second base, the Roughriders had a difficult time getting hits. The team had a difficult time stringing hits together when they did get one.
The Roughriders were close to scoring in the bottom of the fourth. The bases were loaded when Dominic Hecker hit a line drive that resulted in a double play.
In the fifth inning, Cheyenne found some offense and took a lead. Kaden Anderson reached home after Petersen's throw to first went past first baseman Karver Partlow. A two-RBI single in the next at-bat gave the Sixers a 3-1 lead.
Mason Drube stepped to the mound in relief of Riley Schilling and threw two innings, allowing one hit and one run while throwing four strikeouts.
Gillette continued to be unable to put a run on the board while Cheyenne added another run in the sixth. But when the Roughriders needed it most, they finally had a breakthrough.
The bottom of the seventh started with two base hits — a single from Mason Drube and a double from Riley Schilling. Cason Loftus walked after the Sixers earned their first out and Loftus was followed by the second out of the inning. Brady Richards came up to bat and hit a double that brought Drube and Riley Schilling home. Loftus tied the game with a score on a passed ball during the next at-bat, an at-bat that concluded with the walk-off RBI single from Keyton Kilian to win 5-4.
Game 2 — Sixers 1 Roughriders 0
Both teams continued to showcase their talent on the mound. Grayson Sargent started for the Roughriders and threw six innings, giving up only one hit and four walks against five strikeouts.
While the Roughriders' defense did a good job of preventing runs and hits, so did the Sixers' defense. The Roughriders as a team didn't manage to get a hit in the game.
The Sixers scored a run in the third frame after a walk and a single started the third inning and a ground out to second base that brought the first out and while giving the third-base runner time to clear home plate.
Partlow relieved Sargent in the final inning and threw a strikeout while allowing only a walk and no hits.
"We pitched about as well as we could, I was really proud of how our guys focused pitch by pitch today," Perleberg said. "They were locked in (and) made a lot of tough pitches in tough counts."
Gillette was in position to have its second rally of the night in the bottom of the seventh with runners on second and third base, but three-straight outs ended the game.
The Roughriders will travel to Fargo, N.D. for a weekend tournament starting on Friday.
